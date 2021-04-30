CES 2022 to return to in-person format: Organisers

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) for its 2022 iteration will be returning to its in-person format according to organisers. The event will begin with its media days between January 3 to January 4 then it will continue for the general public from January 5 to January 8 at the Las Vegas convention centre. Also Read - CoWIN: COVID-19 vaccine registration for 18-45 years from April 28 on CoWIN, Aarogya Setu

To recall, CES 2020 was the last major tech convention that took place in person before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the whole world, and made all such events to take place virtually. Also Read - How to find COVID-19 testing centres in India online using Delhi Corona, Google apps

According to a report by CNET, around 1,000 tech companies including Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Dell, Google and more will be present at the in-person CES 2022 event. Also Read - CES 2021: Dell Alienware m15 R4, m17 R4 refresh; Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop announced

“We’re thrilled to return to Las Vegas — home to CES for more than 40 years — and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces,” Gary Shapiro, the association’s president and CEO, said in a release. “Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media and discover innovation.”

With Covid-19 cases once again on the rise, the decision made could be reversed as it is still not safe for people to attend large social gatherings. However, as of now, the organisers believe that they will go on with the event. However, they have said that the event will follow “Coronavirus-related safety measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The organisers have also stated that CES 2022 along with an in-person event, will also be held digitally. However, details around this will follow at a later date.