CES 2023: Intel announces 13th-gen mobile processors, check details

Intel, ahead of CES 2022, announced the launch of its 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors. The company's 13th-gen mobile processors include a total of 32 new processors spread across the company's HX, H, P and U series. These newly introduces mobile processors offer top-of-the-line features such as a clock-speed of up to 5.6GHz, Bluetooth LE Audio and Wi-Fi 6E among others.

Here's everything you need to know about Intel's newly launched processors.

13th-gen Intel HX-series processors

Intel's HX-series mobile processors offer up to eight performance cores and 16 efficient cores, which the company says is ideal for use-cases such as gaming, 3D content creation and rendering, large file manipulations, and other heavy-duty tasks. These processors also include L2 cache per core, up to 128GB of RAM, DIMMs per DDR5 channel, PCIe 5.0 (16 lanes) support, and Intel Dynamic Power Share. In addition to this, the HX-series processors also offer up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports, support for Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E, and Intel Bluetooth 5.2 technology among other things.

Here are the details about Intel’s HX-series mobile processors:

As far as availability is concerned, Intel said that its HX-series processors will be available on over 60 devices by companies such as Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, ROG and Razer.

13th-gen Intel H-series processors

Intel’s H-series processors, on the other hand, offer up to 5.4GHz turbo frequency, full memory support of up to 128GB, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E Intel, Bluetooth LE Audio, Bluetooth 5.2, Thunderbolt 4 support that offers transfer speeds up to 40Gbps, and PC connectivity to multiple 4K monitors and accessories.

13th-gen Intel P and U-series processors

Intel’s P and U-series processors offer up to 14 cores including six performance cores and eight efficient cores, an enhanced Intel Thread Director, Intel Iris Xe Graphics features including endurance gaming, XeSS Super Sampling and Intel Arc Control, broad memory support for DDR5 and DDR4 and LP variants, Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Intel Connectivity Performance Suite, Intel Wi-Fi Proximity Sensing, Intel Bluetooth LE Audio, and up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Here’s are the details about Intel’s P-series processors:

Here’s are the details about Intel’s U-series processors:

As far as availability is concerned, Intel said that its H, P and U-series mobile processors will be available on thin-and-light laptops, foldables, and over 300 unique designs by companies such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, Republic of Gamers, Samsung and others starting this year.