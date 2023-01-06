At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, which is being held in Las Vegas from January 5-8, Russian companies are not allowed to display their technology products because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, media reports said. Also Read - CES 2023: HP launches Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, eight new laptops Dragonfly Pro, Dragonfly G4, EliteBook 1040 G10, Elite x360 1040 G10, Omen 17, more

Russia banned from CES 2023

Gary Shapiro, head of the Consumer Technology Association, which runs the event, said that Russia is “not welcome”, BBC reported. Also Read - CES 2023: AMD launches Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors to counter Intel

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, causing outrage in several countries around the world, and since then, the US, Canada, the EU, and many other countries have imposed sanctions on Russia. Also Read - CES 2023: Sony, Honda unveil their joint EV brand 'Afeela'

“We did not welcome them this year given the political situation. We just didn’t feel it was appropriate,” Shapiro was quoted as saying, BBC reported.

“It wasn’t a matter of legal policy for the US, it’s a matter of our policy as an organisation,” he added.

Shapiro added that a few Russian companies asked to exhibit their products, according to the report.

“We said they could relocate to another country if they were interested,” Shapiro said.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the event has about a dozen Ukrainian technology companies, with many showcasing sustainability concepts.

The CES event started on Tuesday evening, but it officially opened on Thursday.

About 1,00,000 attendees are expected at CES 2023, where more than 3,000 exhibitors from around the world will showcase their new products, the report said.

The highlight of CES 2023 includes ‘Snapdragon Satellite’, a satellite-based two-way capable messaging solution for premium smartphones. This directly takes on Apple’s satellite messaging feature. In addition to this, the tech show also witnessed the launch of Intel’s 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors, new laptops by Asus, Lenovo, Acer, Dell, Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti, a range of Samsung smart TVs, Sony Honda Mobility’s EV brand Afeela, Hyundai Pavilion in metaverse, Sony PS5 accessibility controller for users with disabilities and more.

–With inputs from IANS