comscore CES 2023: Russian companies barred from displaying tech at the annual tech show
  • Home
  • News
  • Ces 2023 Russian Companies Barred Displaying Tech Products
News

CES 2023: Russian companies barred from displaying tech products

News

Gary Shapiro, head of the Consumer Technology Association, which runs the event, said that Russia is "not welcome", BBC reported.

CES 2023

At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, which is being held in Las Vegas from January 5-8, Russian companies are not allowed to display their technology products because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, media reports said. Also Read - CES 2023: HP launches Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, eight new laptops Dragonfly Pro, Dragonfly G4, EliteBook 1040 G10, Elite x360 1040 G10, Omen 17, more

Russia banned from CES 2023

Gary Shapiro, head of the Consumer Technology Association, which runs the event, said that Russia is “not welcome”, BBC reported. Also Read - CES 2023: AMD launches Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors to counter Intel

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, causing outrage in several countries around the world, and since then, the US, Canada, the EU, and many other countries have imposed sanctions on Russia. Also Read - CES 2023: Sony, Honda unveil their joint EV brand 'Afeela'

“We did not welcome them this year given the political situation. We just didn’t feel it was appropriate,” Shapiro was quoted as saying, BBC reported.

“It wasn’t a matter of legal policy for the US, it’s a matter of our policy as an organisation,” he added.

Shapiro added that a few Russian companies asked to exhibit their products, according to the report.

“We said they could relocate to another country if they were interested,” Shapiro said.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the event has about a dozen Ukrainian technology companies, with many showcasing sustainability concepts.

The CES event started on Tuesday evening, but it officially opened on Thursday.

About 1,00,000 attendees are expected at CES 2023, where more than 3,000 exhibitors from around the world will showcase their new products, the report said.

The highlight of CES 2023 includes ‘Snapdragon Satellite’, a satellite-based two-way capable messaging solution for premium smartphones. This directly takes on Apple’s satellite messaging feature. In addition to this, the tech show also witnessed the launch of Intel’s 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors, new laptops by Asus, Lenovo, Acer, Dell, Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti, a range of Samsung smart TVs, Sony Honda Mobility’s EV brand Afeela, Hyundai Pavilion in metaverse, Sony PS5 accessibility controller for users with disabilities and more.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 6, 2023 10:46 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp can now accessed even during internet shutdowns
Apps
WhatsApp can now accessed even during internet shutdowns
Forget iPhone 14 Pro, Qualcomm has a plan to bring satellite connectivity to your phone

News

Forget iPhone 14 Pro, Qualcomm has a plan to bring satellite connectivity to your phone

HP launches new Chromebook, 8 new laptops ahead of CES 2023

Laptops

HP launches new Chromebook, 8 new laptops ahead of CES 2023

BSNL to start 5G services in 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Telecom

BSNL to start 5G services in 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

We want to push India's $1 trillion digital economy dream: Satya Nadella

News

We want to push India's $1 trillion digital economy dream: Satya Nadella

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Russian companies banned from displaying tech at CES 2023

Forget iPhone 14 Pro, Qualcomm has a plan to bring satellite connectivity to your phone

HP launches new Chromebook, 8 new laptops ahead of CES 2023

BSNL to start 5G services in 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

We want to push India's $1 trillion digital economy dream: Satya Nadella

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?