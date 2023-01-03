CES 2023: Samsung unveils its new Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor lineup

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday announced the company will introduce new models in its monitor lineup, expanding its visual display leadership for the users. New offerings in the Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor lineups at CES 2023 aims to deliver better image quality and a range of innovative features for people looking to work, play and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series to have 256GB base storage, 1TB max storage

"We are introducing the future of gaming monitors with our Odyssey Neo G9, making each game more lifelike with innovative features and picture quality on a new scale," said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "CES is the perfect place to showcase our innovations that can take not only gamers, but also graphic designers or TV fans to the next level, while providing personalized experiences across a range of integrated smart apps."

Odyssey Neo G9:

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor (Model Name: G95NC) delivers 7,680×2,160 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio in one screen. Its 1000R curved 57" screen uses quantum mini LED technology with VESA Display HDR 1000 specification to deliver superior imaging in any game environment, from shadows to bright scenes.

It also boasts the world’s first DisplayPort 2.1 support, which transfers data approximately twice as fast as the previously used DisplayPort 1.4, the company claims. In addition, the new DP2.1 allows lossless industry-standard Display Stream Compression (DSC) to transmit information without distortion. The Odyssey Neo G9 also supports a refresh rate of 240Hz.

Odyssey OLED G9:

The Odyssey OLED G9 (Model Number: G95SC) is the latest addition to the Odyssey lineup, featuring a dual quad-HD 49” 1800R curved display, with a 32:9 ratio. As per company, the OLED screen illuminates each pixel separately and does not rely on a backlight, allowing a 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. For smooth gameplay, the Odyssey OLED G9 also features a 0.1ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate to eliminate lagging and skipping.

The Odyssey OLED G9 also uses apps from partners like Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube through Smart Hub. It is also equipped with Samsung Gaming Hub, an all-in-one game streaming platform that allows gamers to discover and play games in the cloud from partners such as Xbox and NVIDIA GeForce Now, without needing a console or to download games.

ViewFinity S9:

The ViewFinity S9 (Model Number: S90PC) is Samsung’s newest addition to its monitor lineup. It features a 5K 27” screen, its 5,120 x 2,880 resolution combined with its wide color gamut of 99 percent DCI-P3 aims to provides crisp and true-to-form details, and its average Delta E ≦ 2[1] color accuracy.

Users can connect cameras and other devices to the monitor through USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 connections to easily transfer big files of high-resolution video or other large data sets from storage devices to their PC. The ViewFinity S9 Series comes with a 4K SlimFit camera and supports native video conferencing through apps such as Google Meet that are included in the Samsung Smart Hub.

Smart Monitor M8:

The Smart Monitor M8 (Model Number: M80C) features stylish and slim design and now comes in a new 27” size in addition to the existing 32” size, both with 4K resolution. It comes in four color options that allow this monitor to fit in any room: Daylight Blue, Spring Green, Sunset Pink, or Warm White.

The Smart Monitor M8 can connect, control, and manage hundreds of compatible connected devices through the built-in SmartThings Hub, including lights, cameras, doorbells, locks, thermostats, and more. Samsung plans to expand device choices and usability by supporting Matter functionality and Home Connectivity Alliance standards from this year onwards

Users can use the Smart Monitor M8 to get instant access to Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and other over-the-top services through Smart Hub. They can also easily access Samsung Gaming Hub, the all-in-one game streaming platform.