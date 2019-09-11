comscore Chandrayaan 2 becomes India's most trending hashtag on Twitter: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Chandrayaan 2 becomes India's most trending hashtag on Twitter: Report
News

Chandrayaan 2 becomes India's most trending hashtag on Twitter: Report

News

Chandrayaan 2 has become India's most trending hashtag on Twitter with 67,554 tweets. The other two most popular hashtags are #VikramLander and #ISRO.

  • Published: September 11, 2019 11:24 AM IST
Chandrayaan 2

(Photo credit: ISRO)

India’s ambitious lunar mission – Chandrayaan 2 – has become India’s most trending hashtag on Twitter with 67,554 tweets in between September 1-9, as per a report. A study was recently conducted by SEMrush on the lander Vikram in the mentioned period, which showed that Twitter is buzzing with Chandrayaan 2. The report says that there have been 2,39,109 tweets dedicated to the mission. The other two most popular hashtags are #VikramLander(43,749) and #ISRO (38,619).

“India is showing great interest in the initiatives taken by ISRO. People are using Twitter as a platform to share their views on the mission. It is overwhelming to see that despite the mission’s result, people are being positive and neutral in their approach,” said Fernando Angulo, Head of Communications, SEMrush. “Moreover, Bollywood actor and influencer Akshay Kumar has a huge impact on audiences, especially after his film Mission Mangal, therefore, his tweet is the third most engaging tweet,” Angulo said.

PM Narendra Modi asks people to watch the final descent of Chandrayaan 2 to the Moon

Also Read

PM Narendra Modi asks people to watch the final descent of Chandrayaan 2 to the Moon

Besides, it was recently reported that the space agency has located the Vikram lander on the surface of the moon. “We’ve found the location of Vikram Lander on lunar surface & orbiter has clicked a thermal image of Lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon”, the ISRO chief said. “It must have been a hard-landing. We do not know if the Vikram module was damaged during the landing on the Lunar surface,” the ISRO chairman further added.

ISRO locates Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-2 on moon surface: K Sivan

Also Read

ISRO locates Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-2 on moon surface: K Sivan

The space research agency, ISRO, is trying to establish contact with the lander. Once the communication is successful, it will release more details. The link between Chandrayaan-2 and control center was lost when the lander was at an altitude of 2.1 km. It was on the moon’s South Pole where it was due to land. PM Narendra Modi on told ISRO scientists not to lose confidence after communication with the Vikram lander was lost.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 11, 2019 11:24 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Gboard 8.7.2 Beta introduces more customization options
News
Google Gboard 8.7.2 Beta introduces more customization options
Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 launched in India: Check details

News

Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 launched in India: Check details

Airtel Xstream Fibre with 1Gbps speed launched in India

News

Airtel Xstream Fibre with 1Gbps speed launched in India

Apple iPhone 11 just became the subject of new memes

News

Apple iPhone 11 just became the subject of new memes

Chandrayaan 2 becomes India's most trending hashtag on Twitter: Report

News

Chandrayaan 2 becomes India's most trending hashtag on Twitter: Report

Most Popular

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Huawei Mate 30 Pro detailed specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Google Gboard 8.7.2 Beta introduces more customization options

Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 launched in India: Check details

Airtel Xstream Fibre with 1Gbps speed launched in India

Apple iPhone 11 just became the subject of new memes

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Chandrayaan 2 becomes India's most trending hashtag on Twitter: Report

News

Chandrayaan 2 becomes India's most trending hashtag on Twitter: Report
Social media accounts in ISRO Chairman's name are fake, ISRO clarifies on Twitter

News

Social media accounts in ISRO Chairman's name are fake, ISRO clarifies on Twitter
Samsung Galaxy A50s India launch on September 11

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s India launch on September 11
ISRO locates Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-2 on moon surface

News

ISRO locates Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-2 on moon surface
Chandrayaan 2: PM tells ISRO to be courageous

News

Chandrayaan 2: PM tells ISRO to be courageous

हिंदी समाचार

Alcatel 3T 10 tablet भारत में 9,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Mi Days Sale आज से Amazon पर शुरू, Mi A2, Redmi Y3 समेत इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है डील्स

iPhone 11  vs iPhone XR : कैमरा, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स, जानें कौन है दमदार

Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone XS: इंडियन प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स में ये है अंतर

Lenovo Z6 Pro स्मार्टफोन आज पहली बार सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स


News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro detailed specifications leaked ahead of official launch
News
Huawei Mate 30 Pro detailed specifications leaked ahead of official launch
Google Gboard 8.7.2 Beta introduces more customization options

News

Google Gboard 8.7.2 Beta introduces more customization options
Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 launched in India: Check details

News

Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 launched in India: Check details
Airtel Xstream Fibre with 1Gbps speed launched in India

News

Airtel Xstream Fibre with 1Gbps speed launched in India
Apple iPhone 11 just became the subject of new memes

News

Apple iPhone 11 just became the subject of new memes