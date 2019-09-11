Chandrayaan 2 becomes India's most trending hashtag on Twitter: Report

India’s ambitious lunar mission – Chandrayaan 2 – has become India’s most trending hashtag on Twitter with 67,554 tweets in between September 1-9, as per a report. A study was recently conducted by SEMrush on the lander Vikram in the mentioned period, which showed that Twitter is buzzing with Chandrayaan 2. The report says that there have been 2,39,109 tweets dedicated to the mission. The other two most popular hashtags are #VikramLander(43,749) and #ISRO (38,619).

“India is showing great interest in the initiatives taken by ISRO. People are using Twitter as a platform to share their views on the mission. It is overwhelming to see that despite the mission’s result, people are being positive and neutral in their approach,” said Fernando Angulo, Head of Communications, SEMrush. “Moreover, Bollywood actor and influencer Akshay Kumar has a huge impact on audiences, especially after his film Mission Mangal, therefore, his tweet is the third most engaging tweet,” Angulo said.

Besides, it was recently reported that the space agency has located the Vikram lander on the surface of the moon. “We’ve found the location of Vikram Lander on lunar surface & orbiter has clicked a thermal image of Lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon”, the ISRO chief said. “It must have been a hard-landing. We do not know if the Vikram module was damaged during the landing on the Lunar surface,” the ISRO chairman further added.

The space research agency, ISRO, is trying to establish contact with the lander. Once the communication is successful, it will release more details. The link between Chandrayaan-2 and control center was lost when the lander was at an altitude of 2.1 km. It was on the moon’s South Pole where it was due to land. PM Narendra Modi on told ISRO scientists not to lose confidence after communication with the Vikram lander was lost.

