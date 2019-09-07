PM Modi was at the ISRO’s Istrac center to witness the historic landing of the Chandrayaan-2 mission’s lunar lander Vikram with rover Pragyan. He was welcomed at the center by ISRO Chairman K. Sivan. While India was about to create history, the ground station lost communication with India’s moon lander Vikram. This happened while the lander was descending towards the Moon.

Chandrayaan-2: ISRO loses communication

The link between Chandrayaan-2 and control center was lost when the lander was at an altitude of 2.1 km. It was on the moon’s South Pole where it was due to land. PM Narendra Modi on told ISRO scientists not to lose confidence after communication with the Vikram lander was lost.

Interacting with the gloomy-faced scientists at the control room of the ISTRAC, the Prime Minister said: “Whatever you have done till now is no mean feat.”

“The nation is proud of you. You all have served the nation and done a great service to science and mankind. Move ahead with lots of courage. I am with you, hope for the best,” he said.

PM interacts with students

The Prime Minister also interacted with the students present there to witness the landing and patiently answered their questions. In a series of tweets subsequently, Modi said: “India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be!

“Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space program.”

“If someone is the greatest teacher of knowledge, then it is science. There is no failure in science, only experiments and efforts,” Modi said. “Every experiment, every effort is made to sow new seeds of knowledge. It lays the foundation of new possibilities and makes us realize our immense power,” he added.

With inputs from IANS / PTI.