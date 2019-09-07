comscore Chandrayaan-2: Vikram lander loses communication with ISRO
  • Home
  • News
  • Chandrayaan-2: Communication with lander Vikram lost, PM tells ISRO to be courageous
News

Chandrayaan-2: Communication with lander Vikram lost, PM tells ISRO to be courageous

News

Communication with ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 'Vikram' lander to ground station was lost during its powered descent to the Lunar surface. PM tells ISRO to be courageous

  • Published: September 7, 2019 10:19 AM IST
Chandrayaan 2

(Photo credit: ISRO)

PM Modi was at the ISRO’s Istrac center to witness the historic landing of the Chandrayaan-2 mission’s lunar lander Vikram with rover Pragyan. He was welcomed at the center by ISRO Chairman K. Sivan. While India was about to create history, the ground station lost communication with India’s moon lander Vikram. This happened while the lander was descending towards the Moon.

Chandrayaan-2: ISRO loses communication

The link between Chandrayaan-2 and control center was lost when the lander was at an altitude of 2.1 km. It was on the moon’s South Pole where it was due to land. PM Narendra Modi on told ISRO scientists not to lose confidence after communication with the Vikram lander was lost.

Interacting with the gloomy-faced scientists at the control room of the ISTRAC, the Prime Minister said: “Whatever you have done till now is no mean feat.”

“The nation is proud of you. You all have served the nation and done a great service to science and mankind. Move ahead with lots of courage. I am with you, hope for the best,” he said.

PM interacts with students

The Prime Minister also interacted with the students present there to witness the landing and patiently answered their questions. In a series of tweets subsequently, Modi said: “India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be!

“Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space program.”

“If someone is the greatest teacher of knowledge, then it is science. There is no failure in science, only experiments and efforts,” Modi said. “Every experiment, every effort is made to sow new seeds of knowledge. It lays the foundation of new possibilities and makes us realize our immense power,” he added.

With inputs from IANS / PTI.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 7, 2019 10:19 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Best 25 mobile games on Android to play before you die
Gaming
Best 25 mobile games on Android to play before you die
Chandrayaan 2: PM tells ISRO to be courageous

News

Chandrayaan 2: PM tells ISRO to be courageous

Qualcomm announces 5G SoCs for Snapdragon 8,7 and 6 series

News

Qualcomm announces 5G SoCs for Snapdragon 8,7 and 6 series

Chandrayaan 2: PM asks people to watch the final descent to the Moon

News

Chandrayaan 2: PM asks people to watch the final descent to the Moon

Samsung Galaxy Fold all pre-orders canceled

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold all pre-orders canceled

Most Popular

Vivo Z1x First Impressions

Lenovo Z6 Pro First Impressions

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note First Impressions

Realme Buds 2 Review

Chandrayaan 2: PM tells ISRO to be courageous

Qualcomm announces 5G SoCs for Snapdragon 8,7 and 6 series

Chandrayaan 2: PM asks people to watch the final descent to the Moon

Samsung Galaxy Fold all pre-orders canceled

TCL Plex with Snapdragon 675 and triple rear cameras unveiled at IFA 2019

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Chandrayaan 2: PM tells ISRO to be courageous

News

Chandrayaan 2: PM tells ISRO to be courageous
Chandrayaan 2: PM asks people to watch the final descent to the Moon

News

Chandrayaan 2: PM asks people to watch the final descent to the Moon
Chandrayaan 2: Watch Moon Lander Vikram to pick the final landing spot tonight

News

Chandrayaan 2: Watch Moon Lander Vikram to pick the final landing spot tonight
Chandrayaan-2: Moon Lander Vikram all set to land on the Moon

News

Chandrayaan-2: Moon Lander Vikram all set to land on the Moon
Whole world's watching Chandrayaan-2's moon landing: Former NASA astronaut

News

Whole world's watching Chandrayaan-2's moon landing: Former NASA astronaut

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Deal of the Day: Nokia 6.1 Plus को 10 हजार से कम में खरीदें

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Guwahati की फाइनल डेट का हुआ खुलासा

PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 update में ये होंगे सभी नए फीचर्स!

Pokémon Masters गेम ने एक हफ्ते से भी कम समय में 1 करोड़ डाउनलोड का आंकड़ा हासिल किया

Xiaomi ने भारत में रिकॉर्ड टाइम में 10 करोड़ से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन बेचे, जारी किया सेलिब्रेट वीडियो


News

Chandrayaan 2: PM tells ISRO to be courageous
News
Chandrayaan 2: PM tells ISRO to be courageous
Qualcomm announces 5G SoCs for Snapdragon 8,7 and 6 series

News

Qualcomm announces 5G SoCs for Snapdragon 8,7 and 6 series
Chandrayaan 2: PM asks people to watch the final descent to the Moon

News

Chandrayaan 2: PM asks people to watch the final descent to the Moon
Samsung Galaxy Fold all pre-orders canceled

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold all pre-orders canceled
TCL Plex with Snapdragon 675 and triple rear cameras unveiled at IFA 2019

News

TCL Plex with Snapdragon 675 and triple rear cameras unveiled at IFA 2019