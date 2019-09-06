comscore Chandrayaan 2: Watch Moon Lander Vikram finally land on moon tonight
Chandrayaan 2: How to watch Moon Lander Vikram pick the final landing spot tonight

According to ISRO plans, the moon lander should land on the moon tonight between 1:30 AM and 2:30 AM. Talking about the plan, ISRO will also stream the mission on a number of different websites and platforms.

Chandrayaan 2 Moon lander Vikram is all set to finally land on the Moon 47 days after leaving the Earth. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared details about the mission and everything planned for tonight. According to ISRO plans, the Moon lander should land on the Moon tonight between 1:30 AM and 2:30 AM. Technically, this really means that the landing will take place early morning on Saturday. Talking about the plan, ISRO will also stream the mission on a number of different websites and platforms.

According to a report by The Times of India, ISRO has chosen two different landing sites for the lander. The first sire is the primary landing site while the second one is a secondary backup for the mission. It also noted that the lander will select the final landing site once it is just about 100 meters from the Moon surface. The lander will collect and then analyze the data to make the decision in a period of seconds. The report also stated that if everything goes according to the plan, the entire thing should take about 78 seconds to complete.

The primary landing site is between two craters on the Moon known as Manzinus and Simpelius. This site is just 350km north from the south pole on the moon. According to the information in the report, Moon lander Vikram will start its final descent from 35km above the surface. Within 10 minutes, the lander will be 7.4km above the surface. 38-seconds later, the lander will be 5km away from the surface.

Whole world's watching Chandrayaan-2's moon landing: Former NASA astronaut

Within 89 seconds, Vikram will reach 400 meters above the Moon surface. Here the lander will hover to collect some data. Immediately after this, the lander will reach 100 meters above the surface where it will stop to the device on the final landing site. If everything goes according to the plan, 65 seconds later, the lander will be 10 meters above the Moon surface if it chooses the first landing site. From here, the lander will take another 13 seconds to reach the surface. A successful moon landing will make India the fourth country to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China.

ISRO also revealed that it will start a live stream and broadcast of the mission starting from 1:10 AM tonight. Interested people can either watch the telecast on Doordarshan or a webcast on the ISRO India website. In addition, ISRO will also stream the mission on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Facebook Dating service launched in US

News

Facebook Dating service launched in US

