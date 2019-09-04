comscore Chandrayaan-2 Moon Lander Vikram all set to land on the Moon
Chandrayaan-2: Moon Lander Vikram all set to land on the Moon tonight

According to the Indian space agency ISRO, Vikaram's second de-orbital operations began at 3.42 a.m. Vikram used the onboard propulsion system and completed the operation in nine seconds.

  Published: September 4, 2019 12:47 PM IST
Chandrayaan 2

(Photo credit: ISRO)

India’s first moon lander Vikram is all set to land on the moon on September 7. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has completed the second and final de-orbital operations successfully on Wednesday. According to the Indian space agency ISRO, Vikram’s second de-orbital operations began at 3.42 a.m. Vikram used the onboard propulsion system and completed the operation in nine seconds. For context, the orbit of Vikram Lander is 35 km x 101 km as part of the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Chandrayaan-2: Moon Lander Vikram details

ISRO confirmed that the operation helped Vikram achieve the required orbit to commence its descent towards the Moon. According to ISRO, Vikram is scheduled to powered descent between 1 a.m. – 2 a.m. on September 7. The touchdown on the Moon’s south polar region will be between 1.30 a.m. 2.30 a.m. After Vikram touches down on the moon, the rover Pragyan will roll down from the former to carry out the research. Meanwhile, Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to go around the Moon in an orbit of 96 km x 125 km. The space agency confirmed that both the Orbiter and Vikram are in good health.

To recap, Vikram separated from the mother spaceship Chandrayaan-2 on Monday afternoon. ISRO initially launched Chandrayaan-2 on July 22, 2019, with the help of a heavy-life rocket. As per past reports, ISRO used Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III or GSLV Mark III for the launch. The total cost of the operation is estimated to be about Rs 978 crore.

The space agency is sharing details updates about the mission on its website. As per the updates, Chandrayaan-2 undertook a total of fie lunar orbit maneuvers before the separation. In addition to this, the spaceship also shared the initial images of the moon and the lunar surface. As previously reported, Chandrayaan-2 used Terrain Mapping Camera-2 or TMC-2 to capture the images of the surface. The touch down will make India the first country to reach the south pole of the Moon.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: September 4, 2019 12:47 PM IST

