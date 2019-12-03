comscore Chandrayaan-2: NASA satellite finds Vikram lander's debris
  • Home
  • News
  • NASA satellite finds Chandrayaan-2 Moon Lander's debris: All you need to know
News

NASA satellite finds Chandrayaan-2 Moon Lander's debris: All you need to know

News

The US space agency NASA has given credit to an Indian space enthusiast who examined pictures of the area of the moon taken by a US orbiting camera.

  • Published: December 3, 2019 9:20 AM IST
Chandrayaan-2 Moon Lander

(Photo credit: NASA/Twitter)

Recently, it was reported that the Indian space agency is preparing for its next mission, after a heartbreak from Chandrayaan-2. The Vikram lander had lost contact shortly before the scheduled attempt to land on the moon’s surface on September 7. NASA has now found the crash site and debris of Chandrayaan-2 Vikram moon lander.

The US space agency NASA has given credit to an Indian space enthusiast who examined pictures of the area of the moon taken by a US orbiting camera. The site was located by Shanmuga Subramanian, who on his own scoured the pictures taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbital Camera (LROC), NASA and Arizona State University said.


The first mosaic image of the likely crash site made from pictures taken by the LROC on September 17 was downloaded by several people to look for signs of the Vikram, NASA said. One of them, Subramanian, contacted the LROC project with positive identification of debris, the agency said. Arizona State University (ASU) said: “After receiving this tip, the LROC team confirmed the identification by comparing before and after images.”

ISRO prepares to launch Chandrayaan-3 mission by November 2020: Report

Also Read

ISRO prepares to launch Chandrayaan-3 mission by November 2020: Report

NASA said, “When the images for the first mosaic were acquired the impact point was poorly illuminated and thus not easily identifiable. Two subsequent image sequences were acquired on Oct. 14 and 15, and Nov. 11. The LROC team scoured the surrounding area in these new mosaics and found the impact site and associated debris field,” the statement added. In a statement, NASA said, “despite the loss, getting that close to the surface was an amazing achievement.”

Besides, ISRO is reportedly looking at November 2020 as the launch timeline for its next mission to the moon. The details about the next mission to the moon remain scarce at this moment. As per a report, the Chandrayaan-3 mission is a project in collaboration with JAXA, the Japanese space agency. The main aim is to send a lunar rover to the south pole of the moon. In a press statement, JAXA announced that the Chandrayaan-3 moon project could also see participation from NASA.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 3, 2019 9:20 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Infinix Band 5 wearable now available on Flipkart
Wearables
Infinix Band 5 wearable now available on Flipkart
NASA satellite finds Chandrayaan-2 Moon Lander's debris: All you need to know

News

NASA satellite finds Chandrayaan-2 Moon Lander's debris: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 gets MIUI 11 update with November security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 gets MIUI 11 update with November security patch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite support page goes official ahead of launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite support page goes official ahead of launch

Google Stadia controller wireless support for phones, laptops in 2020

Gaming

Google Stadia controller wireless support for phones, laptops in 2020

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

NASA satellite finds Chandrayaan-2 Moon Lander's debris: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 gets MIUI 11 update with November security patch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite support page goes official ahead of launch

Redmi K30 teased with Matte color finish ahead of December 10 launch

Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun reportedly steps down as China president

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

NASA satellite finds Chandrayaan-2 Moon Lander's debris: All you need to know

News

NASA satellite finds Chandrayaan-2 Moon Lander's debris: All you need to know
ISRO successfully launches Cartosat-3 Earth imaging satellite

News

ISRO successfully launches Cartosat-3 Earth imaging satellite
ISRO prepares to launch Chandrayaan-3 mission by November 2020

News

ISRO prepares to launch Chandrayaan-3 mission by November 2020
NASA joins ISRO's effort to establish communication with Vikram

News

NASA joins ISRO's effort to establish communication with Vikram
Water found on a potentially life-supporting planet

News

Water found on a potentially life-supporting planet

हिंदी समाचार

Chandrayaan 2: NASA को मिला चांद की सतह पर विक्रम लैंडर, ट्वीट की तस्वीरें

Vivo U20 स्मार्टफोन का 8GB रैम वेरिएंट भारत में 12 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Infinix Band 5 Sale : आज सेल पर आएगा Infinix Band 5, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Xiaomi Redmi 8 स्मार्टफोन की इन ऑफर्स के साथ आज होगी फ्लैश सेल

Huawei Watch GT 2 भारत में 5 दिसंबर को होगी लॉन्च, ये होंगी खूबियां

News

NASA satellite finds Chandrayaan-2 Moon Lander's debris: All you need to know
News
NASA satellite finds Chandrayaan-2 Moon Lander's debris: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 gets MIUI 11 update with November security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 gets MIUI 11 update with November security patch
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite support page goes official ahead of launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite support page goes official ahead of launch
Redmi K30 teased with Matte color finish ahead of December 10 launch

News

Redmi K30 teased with Matte color finish ahead of December 10 launch
Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun reportedly steps down as China president

News

Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun reportedly steps down as China president