comscore Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft successfully enters Moon's orbit
  • Home
  • News
  • Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft successfully enters Moon's orbit: Everything we know so far
News

Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft successfully enters Moon's orbit: Everything we know so far

News

The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft successfully entered the lunar orbit. Following this, a series of orbit maneuvers will be performed on Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft to enable it to enter its final orbit passing over the lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from the Moons surface, ISRO said.

  • Published: August 20, 2019 12:43 PM IST
Chandrayaan 2

(Photo credit: ISRO)

In a major milestone for India’s Moon mission, the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft successfully entered the lunar orbit on Tuesday. Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) maneuver was completed successfully at 0902 hours as planned, using the onboard propulsion system, the Bengaluru headquartered space agency said in a statement.

“The duration of maneuver was 1,738 seconds. With this, Chandrayaan-2 was successfully inserted into a Lunar orbit,” ISRO said. Following this, a series of orbit maneuvers will be performed on Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft to enable it to enter its final orbit passing over the lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from the Moons surface, it said.

Chandrayaan-2: ISRO shares photos of the Earth captured by the spacecraft

Also Read

Chandrayaan-2: ISRO shares photos of the Earth captured by the spacecraft

Subsequently, the lander will separate from the Orbiter and enter into a 100 km X 30 km orbit around the Moon. Then, it will perform a series of complex braking maneuvers to soft-land in the South polar region of the Moon on September seven, ISRO stated.

The health of the spacecraft is being continuously monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Bylalu, near Bengaluru.

The next Lunar bound orbit maneuver is scheduled on Wednesday between 12.30 PM and 1.30 PM, ISRO said. Chandrayaan-2, launched on July 22 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle, had entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory on August 14.

ISRO says 'Young Scientist' programme, Chandrayaan-2 top priorities this year

Also Read

ISRO says 'Young Scientist' programme, Chandrayaan-2 top priorities this year

According to ISRO, Chandrayaan 2 — India’s second lunar expedition — will shed light on a completely unexplored section of the Moon its South Polar region. “This mission will help us gain a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon by conducting detailed topographical studies, comprehensive mineralogical analyses, and a host of other experiments on the lunar surface”, the space agency had said.

“While there, we will also explore discoveries made by Chandrayaan 1, such as the presence of water molecules on the Moon and new rock types with unique chemical composition”, it was stated. Chandryaan-2 comprises an Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyaan). The mission life of Orbiter will be one year whereas the mission life of lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan) will be one Lunar day which is equal to fourteen earth days.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 20, 2019 12:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions
Review
Realme 5 Pro First Impressions
Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments

News

Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India

News

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India

PUBG Console to get cross-play soon, Season 4 coming to PS4 on August 27

Gaming

PUBG Console to get cross-play soon, Season 4 coming to PS4 on August 27

Most Popular

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India

Xiaomi sells 2 crore Redmi Note 7 series smartphones

Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft successfully enters Moon's orbit

Huami's new Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 set to launch on August 27

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft successfully enters Moon's orbit

News

Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft successfully enters Moon's orbit
Google Doodle marks 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai

News

Google Doodle marks 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai
Chandrayaan-2: ISRO shares photos of the Earth captured by the spacecraft

News

Chandrayaan-2: ISRO shares photos of the Earth captured by the spacecraft
India's 'Bahubali' rocket lifts off with Chandrayaan-2: All you need to know

News

India's 'Bahubali' rocket lifts off with Chandrayaan-2: All you need to know
ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2 today at 2:43PM: How to watch second moon mission launch live

News

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2 today at 2:43PM: How to watch second moon mission launch live

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 और Galaxy Note 10+ स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Flybot ने भारत में 4 इनईयर वायरलैस ईयरफोन लॉन्च किए, कीमत 1299 रुपये से शुरू

Realme 5 और Realme 5 Pro स्मार्टफोन क्वार्ड कैमरा सेटअप के साथ भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

Nokia 105 (2019) भारत में 1,199 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Jio Fiber ब्रॉडबेंड सर्विस के लिए ऐसे करें रजिस्ट्रेशन

News

Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments
News
Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India

News

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India
Xiaomi sells 2 crore Redmi Note 7 series smartphones

News

Xiaomi sells 2 crore Redmi Note 7 series smartphones
Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft successfully enters Moon's orbit

News

Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft successfully enters Moon's orbit
Huami's new Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 set to launch on August 27

News

Huami's new Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 set to launch on August 27