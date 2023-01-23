comscore ChatGPT premium will be launched at $42 per month for select users
  • Home
  • News
  • Chatgpts Paid Version Available For 42 A Month For Some Early Users
News

ChatGPT's paid version available for $42 a month for some early users

News

The Microsoft-owned company said it is "starting to think about how to monetize ChatGPT" as a way to "ensure long-term viability."

Untitled design - 2023-01-23T203043.029

Some ChatGPT users on Monday posted on social media that they have been granted access to a “ChatGPT Professional” version which costs $42 a month. OpenAI, the Microsoft-owned AI company that developed the sensational chatbot, was yet to confirm the pricing.

ChatGPT to cost $42 a month for some early users

AI developer Zahid Khawaja posted the screenshot of ChatGPT pricing, showing $42 per month. He said that paid system responds faster than the free version.

However, another Twitter user posted that “I very much wanted to pay for a plan but 42$ is just too much”.

AI research organisation OpenAI has said it will soon monetise its ChatGPT platform, after seeing a mammoth response to its AI chatbot that can write poems, essays, emails and even codes.

The Microsoft-owned company said it is “starting to think about how to monetize ChatGPT” as a way to “ensure long-term viability.”

“Working on a professional version of ChatGPT; will offer higher limits and faster performance,” said Greg Brockman, President and Co-Founder, OpenAI.

ChatGPT last reported over a million users.

ChatGPT Professional will be always available (no blackout windows), fast responses from ChatGPT (no throttling) and as many messages as you need (at least 2X regular daily limit).

“If you are selected, we’ll reach out to you to set up a payment process and a pilot. Please keep in mind that this is an early experimental programme that is subject to change, and we are not making paid pro access generally available at this time,” said the company.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that Microsoft is planning to infuse $10 billion into OpenAI that will value the company at nearly $29 billion.

–IANS

  • Published Date: January 23, 2023 9:19 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Amazon Air arrives in India to make faster deliveries to metros
News
Amazon Air arrives in India to make faster deliveries to metros
Spotify cuts six percent jobs: Here's what CEO Daniel EK has to say

News

Spotify cuts six percent jobs: Here's what CEO Daniel EK has to say

Spotify to announce mass layoffs this week: Report

News

Spotify to announce mass layoffs this week: Report

Airtel now offers free Disney Plus Hotstar subscription three more plans

Telecom

Airtel now offers free Disney Plus Hotstar subscription three more plans

Honda Activa 6G with Smart Key launched at Rs. 80,537: Check details here

News

Honda Activa 6G with Smart Key launched at Rs. 80,537: Check details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

ChatGPT premium to cost $42 per month for select users

Amazon Air arrives in India to make faster deliveries to metros

Spotify cuts six percent jobs: Here's what CEO Daniel EK has to say

Spotify to announce mass layoffs this week: Report

Honda Activa 6G with Smart Key launched at Rs. 80,537: Check details here

Highway charging is one of our top priorities: Tata Motors

BharOS is here: All you need to know

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?