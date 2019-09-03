As per reports, Samsung is set to unveil its much-awaited foldable smartphone – Galaxy Fold – on September 6 at IFA 2019. In the meanwhile, the South Korean tech giant is reportedly also working on a cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone.

The first-generation Galaxy Fold carries a heavy price tag of $2,000 (approximately Rs 144,400). This is not an amount most people are willing to pay, and hence is not accessible to a larger segment of the population. According to SamMobile, this upcoming cheaper Galaxy Fold will cost around $1,000 (approximately Rs 72,200).

The report claims that Samsung will bring down the price by opting for a cheaper design. It will also cut the internal storage to 256GB from 512GB. Other details of this rumored cheap Samsung Galaxy Fold are still under wraps for now.

Samsung Galaxy Fold features, specifications recap

To recap, the first generation Galaxy Fold comes with dual display. On the outside, one will witness a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. On the inside is a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 4.2:3 aspect ratio. The company has named it as Infinity Flex display. Under the hood is a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset. It will be available in 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option.

For the photography sessions, there are a total of six cameras. When the Samsung Galaxy Fold is in the foldable position, there is a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the outside. On the rear side, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture. The second is a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Inside, there is a 10-megapixel main camera sensor, whereas the other one is an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, the company has added two battery units, and a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with fast wired charging as well as wireless charging support too.

