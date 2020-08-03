These Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones will get Android 11

Xiaomi is just getting its next-gen MIUI 12 update for more and more devices. While most Xiaomi phones, along with recent Redmi and Poco devices will get the new MIUI 12 update, not all of them will also get an update to Android 11 with it. The stable version of Android 11 is expected to be launched in September. Xiaomi will then soon after release a new version of MIUi 12 with Android 11 for eligible devices. Also Read - Xiaomi working on Mi Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earphones with ANC

The company has a policy regarding MIUI updates as well as Android updates. In the Xiaomi flagship Mi-series, the phones usually get 2 upgrades in terms of the Android version. In the Redmi Note Series, this upgrade will come by just once.

Here is a list of the devices that will get the Xiaomi MIUI 12 update with Android 11. Note that not all of these phones will get the update at the same time. Xiaomi is likely to roll out the update first for its popular flagship models, followed by the rest.

Xiaomi Mi-series

Android 11 will be coming to the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi CC9 Pro/Mi Note 10 series. The Mi Note 10 Lite, Mi 10 Lite 5G, and Mi A3 will also get the update. The Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 SE, Mi CC9 / Mi 9 Lite, and Mi CC9 Meitu Edition will also be getting the new update.

Redmi and Blackshark series

In the budget to mid-range Redmi series, the Redmi K30 Pro / Poco F2 Pro will be getting the new Android 11 update. Along with this, the Redmi K30 / Poco X2, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Racing Edition, Redmi K30i 5G will be getting the Android 11 update. The Redmi 10X Pro, Redmi 10X 5G, and the entire Redmi Note 9 series will also be getting the new update.

In the budget segment, the Redmi 9, as well as the Redmi 9C, Redmi 9A, and the Poco M2 Pro will be getting the Android 11 update. The Blackshark 3s, Blackshark 3 Pro, Blackshark 3, Blackshark 2, and the Blackshark 2 Pro will be getting the MIUI 12 update with Android 11.

