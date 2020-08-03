comscore These Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones will get Android 11 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Check out which Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco phones will get Android 11 update
News

Check out which Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco phones will get Android 11 update

News

These Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones will get the MIUI 12 update based on Android 11. Does your phone make the cut?

  • Published: August 3, 2020 8:50 AM IST
Redmi Note 9 review BGR India 2

Xiaomi is just getting its next-gen MIUI 12 update for more and more devices. While most Xiaomi phones, along with recent Redmi and Poco devices will get the new MIUI 12 update, not all of them will also get an update to Android 11 with it. The stable version of Android 11 is expected to be launched in September. Xiaomi will then soon after release a new version of MIUi 12 with Android 11 for eligible devices. Also Read - Xiaomi working on Mi Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earphones with ANC

The company has a policy regarding MIUI updates as well as Android updates. In the Xiaomi flagship Mi-series, the phones usually get 2 upgrades in terms of the Android version. In the Redmi Note Series, this upgrade will come by just once. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus will allow custom GPU software configurations via Game Turbo feature

Watch: Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Here is a list of the devices that will get the Xiaomi MIUI 12 update with Android 11. Note that not all of these phones will get the update at the same time. Xiaomi is likely to roll out the update first for its popular flagship models, followed by the rest. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: A good phone, but not a better deal than the Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi-series

Android 11 will be coming to the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi CC9 Pro/Mi Note 10 series. The Mi Note 10 Lite, Mi 10 Lite 5G, and Mi A3 will also get the update. The Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 SE, Mi CC9 / Mi 9 Lite, and Mi CC9 Meitu Edition will also be getting the new update.

Redmi and Blackshark series

In the budget to mid-range Redmi series, the Redmi K30 Pro / Poco F2 Pro will be getting the new Android 11 update. Along with this, the Redmi K30 / Poco X2, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Racing Edition, Redmi K30i 5G will be getting the Android 11 update. The Redmi 10X Pro, Redmi 10X 5G, and the entire Redmi Note 9 series will also be getting the new update.

Poco F2 Pro starts receiving MIUI 12 stable update

Also Read

Poco F2 Pro starts receiving MIUI 12 stable update

In the budget segment, the Redmi 9, as well as the Redmi 9C, Redmi 9A, and the Poco M2 Pro will be getting the Android 11 update. The Blackshark 3s, Blackshark 3 Pro, Blackshark 3, Blackshark 2, and the Blackshark 2 Pro will be getting the MIUI 12 update with Android 11.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 3, 2020 8:50 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11999

MIUI 11, based on Android 10
MTK Helio G85
48MP AI quad camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle camera + 2MP Macro camera + 2MP depth camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Infinix Hot 9 going on sale today via Flipkart
News
Infinix Hot 9 going on sale today via Flipkart
These Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones will get Android 11

News

These Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones will get Android 11

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A50 get August security update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A50 get August security update

Apple deleted thousands of unlicensed apps from China store: Report

News

Apple deleted thousands of unlicensed apps from China store: Report

How to permanently delete your Google or Gmail account?

How To

How to permanently delete your Google or Gmail account?

Most Popular

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

Infinix Hot 9 going on sale today via Flipkart

These Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones will get Android 11

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A50 get August security update

Apple deleted thousands of unlicensed apps from China store: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series leaked in new video: Check details

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Related Topics

Related Stories

These Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones will get Android 11

News

These Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones will get Android 11
Xiaomi working on Mi Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earphones

News

Xiaomi working on Mi Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earphones
Google's COVID-19 tracing feature built into Android 11

News

Google's COVID-19 tracing feature built into Android 11
Redmi K30 Ultra 5G with MediaTek SoC could launch soon

News

Redmi K30 Ultra 5G with MediaTek SoC could launch soon
Amazfit PowerBuds TWS to launch on Amazon India for Rs 6,999: Check sale details

News

Amazfit PowerBuds TWS to launch on Amazon India for Rs 6,999: Check sale details

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi TV यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, क्या आपके पास भी है शाओमी का TV?

Google ने Play Store से खतरनाक 29 Apps (एप्स) को किया डिलीट, क्या आपने भी किया था इन एप्स को डाउनलोड?

WhatsApp यूजर्स को एंड्रॉइड फोन पर मिलेगी 138 न्यू Emojis, जानें डिटेल्स

Redmi 9 भारत में 4 August को होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगे फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Airtel प्रीपेड कस्टमर्स को मिलेगा फ्री 2GB डाटा, जानें ऑफर

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Infinix Hot 9 going on sale today via Flipkart
News
Infinix Hot 9 going on sale today via Flipkart
These Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones will get Android 11

News

These Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones will get Android 11
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A50 get August security update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A50 get August security update
Apple deleted thousands of unlicensed apps from China store: Report

News

Apple deleted thousands of unlicensed apps from China store: Report
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series leaked in new video: Check details

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series leaked in new video: Check details

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers