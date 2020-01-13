comscore China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train
China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train some extra ordinary features onboard

The driverless bullet train will only have 10 stoppages, many of which will be close to the venues of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The coaches of the train are equipped with 5G and each seat has a touchscreen control panel along with wireless charging point.

Image credits: CNN

Ahead of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, China has launched a driverless bullet train with world’s fastest speeds up to 350 Kmph. The train will connect China capital Beijing to Zhangjiakou. As reported by CNN Travel, this new addition of high-speed driverless smart bullet train will cut short the travel time for a 108-mile (around 174 km) journey from three hours to just 47 minutes.

The train will only have 10 stoppages, many of which will be close to the venues of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The coaches of the train are equipped with 5G and each seat has a touchscreen control panel along with wireless charging point. In terms of some extra ordinary features, there are 2,718 sensors to get real-time data of any operational difficulties. Not just that, it also has intelligent lighting onboard.

Meanwhile, in a different news from China, electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla last month started delivering its first ‘Made in China’ Model 3 all-electric sedan. The company handed over the first 15 Model 3 electric cars assembled at company’s new Shanghai plant to company employees at the facility and deliveries to customers are ongoing from this month.

The Chinese plant is part of Elon Musk’s plans to increase its presence in China and ease the negative impact of the trade war. Back November, he revealed plans to build a huge European production facility on the outskirts of Berlin in Germany.

Recently, Tesla created a lot of buzz with its all-electric Cybertruck. Tesla Founder and CEO, Elon Musk, last month unveiled the much-awaited electric truck on stage at an event in Los Angeles. As part of the launch, the company shared information on different versions, price, range, availability, and other capabilities. Cybertruck is currently open for pre-orders but it will launch in late 2021.

