Chinese app ban: TikTok now wants to store Indian users' data locally

ByteDance is currently in talks with the Indian government. TikTok has told the government that it is ready to store data in India.

  • Published: July 29, 2020 3:56 PM IST
Tiktok

The government of India recently banned a bunch of Chinese apps, citing security reasons. These include popular apps like TikTok, Shein, UC Browser, and others. Earlier around 59 Chinese apps were banned in the country and just a few days back 47 more clones of already banned apps were blocked. TikTok has gained a lot of popularity and has even defeated apps like Facebook and Instagram in terms of engagement scores or downloads. Also Read - India bans 47 more Chinese apps; 250 more including PUBG Mobile under review

India is one of the most important markets for TikTok, which is owned by ByteDance. The company is now in talks with the Indian government. The brand has told the government that it is ready to store data in India. It is also denying any breach of user privacy and sovereignty or integrity. TikTok is saying that it is committed to complying with local data laws and privacy requirements. Also Read - YouTube brings back 1080p streaming option in India: All you need to know

Watch: Realme C11 Camera Review

The company was given a detailed questionnaire of over 70 questions from the information technology ministry. “We have submitted our response to the government and are working with them to provide clarifications to allay the concerns they have. Throughout our operations, we have demonstrated an unequivocal commitment to complying with local laws, including data privacy and security requirements,” a TikTok spokesperson told TOI. Also Read - Snapchat testing TikTok-like swipe navigation for public videos

If the company successfully regains the trust, then this will be great news for TikTok creators. It is being reported that the brand has plans to open data centres in India. As of now, the data of Indian TikTok users are saved in third-party servers in the US and Singapore.

Besides, apart from the 47 apps that will be banned, India has also reportedly prepared a list of over 250 Chinese applications that will be under examination for data mining and lapses of security. The apps will be checked for any national security violations, reports India Today. This list of 250 Chinese apps reportedly involves applications linked to the Alibaba group as well as popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile.

Best Sellers