Chinese app ban: Xiaomi Mi Browser Pro and other apps now banned by the government

In the last two months, the Indian government has banned a lot of Chinese apps. In June this year, 59 Chinese apps were banned in India, the reason being "threats to sovereignty and integrity." Last

  • Published: August 5, 2020 5:53 PM IST
In the last two months, the Indian government has banned a lot of Chinese apps. In June this year, 59 Chinese apps were banned in India, the reason being “threats to sovereignty and integrity.” Last month, 47 more Chinese apps were proscribed and now, 15 new apps have been added to the list. One of them is Xiaomi’s ‘Mi Browser Pro – Video Download, Free Fast & Secure’ app. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India: Price, features and all you need to know

This is the second Xiaomi app that has been banned. The Xiaomi Mi Community app was banned earlier. “Xiaomi continues to comply and adhere to all data privacy and security requirements under the Indian law. We will take appropriate measures as required. As part of the process, we will work with key stakeholders for an opportunity to make our submissions,” a Xiaomi spokesperson told ET. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi A4 canceled as brand calls quits on making Android One phones

Apart from this, a ByteDance-owned video editing app called CapCut now won’t be available for users. The list of banned Chinese apps also includes photo editor AirBrush, short video, and Meipai, Weibo, and BoXxCAM. The list doesn’t end here, the Email service app NetEase, gaming app Heroes War and SlidePlus by QuVideo have also been proscribed. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Stick to launch today: Expected price and all features to look forward to

If you have been using Baidu Search or Search Lite, then you will have to search for something else as these have been banned too. ET reported that the government is continuously monitoring the situation. “We will take a call on further action if any of the apps try to come back with different names,” a senior official said.

Besides, TikTok, which was recently banned, is already in talks with the Indian government. The brand has told the government that it is ready to store data in India. It is also denying any breach of user privacy and sovereignty or integrity. TikTok is saying that it is committed to complying with local data laws and privacy requirements.

Best Sellers