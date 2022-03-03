Huawei is found at the center of a tax evasion investigation being conducted by the Indian govt. A new report has suggested that the smartphone maker has been found guilty of manipulating account books in order to reduce the taxable income. The report filed by Reuters cited an Indian government resource. Also Read - MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, MateBook E laptops launched

The Ministry of Finance had earlier suggested that a major telecoms group has failed to account for income of $52 million. Additionally, the firm could not justify the expenses of $63 million. Also Read - Income tax department raids Huawei’s Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru office

Last month, Huawei’s offices in Gurugram and Bengaluru were raided by the government authorities. The agency had also investigated the houses of senior executives of the company. There is no official confirmation from the govt or the Chinese company. Also Read - Subway Surfers developer launches new game, but this one is exclusive to Huawei's App Gallery

Earlier reports had suggested that the financial records of Huawei were checked for the last three years. The IT officials had prepared a list of associates, clients, and partners of the company which included its foreign and country-based partners.

Huawei has also been at the center of conflict in North American countries Canada and United States. US also asked other countries to not include the company in their 5G trials. Following which, Indian govt did not name the smartphone maker in its list of network equipment suppliers. The company has time and again denied any security risks.