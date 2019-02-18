comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat
News

Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat

News

Teachers are being asked to assign written homework and less of digital work moderated by parents.

  • Published: February 18, 2019 1:18 PM IST
wechat-logo

China is preparing to make life easier for school going children in the country. The Department of Education in China’s eastern province of Zhejiang posted a proposal last week that says teachers should be banned from using WeChat, QQ or other mobile apps to assign homework or ask parents to grade students’ assignments. China has seen increased boom in mobile use and phones have become an extension of daily activities including school practices. Teachers in the country have increasingly taken to WeChat to assign homework instead of announcing them in class or handing out notices to students.

According to TechCrunch, many teachers are using digital platforms to assign homework and ask parents to help students with problem sets. These platforms are also being used to grade their homework. The new regional call to action comes after a set of national guidelines were released by the Ministry of Education in October. The guidelines directed teachers and schools to take more responsibilities rather than shift their workload onto parents. “Teachers should be accountable for their job, treat teaching seriously, correct homework with prudence and help students with care.”

Goa: A banner spotted warning travelers against using Google Maps for directions

Also Read

Goa: A banner spotted warning travelers against using Google Maps for directions

However, not all school use digital platforms such as WeChat to an extent that demands regulation. A Shenzhen-based parent told TechCrunch that their second-grader still does much of her homework in written form and the involvement of parents is moderate. “I think sometimes media are painting teachers and schools in such a negative light just to get attention,” the parent told the publication.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Look

The national notice also includes other recommendations including limiting the amount of online homework to reduce nearsightedness. The Chinese government has also ordered video-game publishers to cap children’s playing time while the Ministry of Education has asked schools and universities to audit apps used by teachers and students on campus. Despite the limitations on digital platforms for distributing school homework, education related apps continue to flourish in the country.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2019 1:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
UK says risk from Huawei's 5G equipment can be mitigated
thumb-img
News
Oppo 10x zoom tech to go into mass production soon
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite MIUI 10 stable update now rolling out
thumb-img
News
Vivo reportedly working on 44W FlashCharge technology

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event
News
Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event
Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat

News

Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat

Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report

News

Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report

ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data

News

ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data

Realme 3 teaser video leaks

News

Realme 3 teaser video leaks

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Twitter retains old messages even after they are deleted: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event

Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat

Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report

ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat

News

Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat
Xiaomi wireless charging Power Bank to launch alongside Mi 9 on February 20: Report

News

Xiaomi wireless charging Power Bank to launch alongside Mi 9 on February 20: Report
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to launch after Mi 9 in China; could come to India in March

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to launch after Mi 9 in China; could come to India in March
Xiaomi Mi 9 leaked specs hint at Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM, triple cameras setup and more

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 leaked specs hint at Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM, triple cameras setup and more
Apple may launch Red variants of iPhone XS and XS Max in coming weeks: Report

News

Apple may launch Red variants of iPhone XS and XS Max in coming weeks: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Realme के CEO को चढ़ा बॉलीवुड फीवर, Gully Boy स्टाइल में किया Realme 3 के लॉन्च को टीज

ACT Fibernet अपने सभी ग्राहकों को दे रहा है 100जीबी डाटा फ्री

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Realme C1 से लेकर Galaxy S8 तक इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट

Redmi Y1 और Y1 Lite को मिली नई MIUI 10 स्टेबल अपडेट, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 Pro भारत में मार्च में दे सकता है दस्तक

News

Twitter retains old messages even after they are deleted: Report
News
Twitter retains old messages even after they are deleted: Report
Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event
Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat

News

Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat
Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report

News

Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report
ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data

News

ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data