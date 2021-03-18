Xiaomi to become the world's third largest smartphone company in 2021: Report

Xiaomi is ruling the Indian smartphone space for years now. According to a latest report coming from the Strategy Analytics, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer could beat Huawei to take the third spot in the world’s smartphone space in 2021. Also Read - Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro+ specs leaked via Google Play Console before global launch

The research notes, “Xiaomi will emerge as the third largest global smartphone vendor surpassing Huawei”. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro Max sale on Amazon and Mi.com, available at lower price of Rs 17,499

Here’s what the report states

The report reveals that the brand is gaining traction in the Asia-Pacific, Central and Eastern Europe and Western Europe. “For 2021, we believe Xiaomi will emerge as the third largest global smartphone vendor surpassing Huawei.” Abhilash Kumar, smartphone analyst at Strategy Analytics says. “Xiaomi has been performing well in the India and Russia markets, and has also been very aggressive in Central & Eastern Europe and Western Europe,” Kumar adds. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi MIX foldable phone prototype spotted again, this time flaunting the rear design

Linda Sui, Senior Director at Strategy Analytics further said that 2021 will be the “year of Chinese smartphone vendors” including brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo. The report highlights that these three vendors could be the top three players in the Asia Pacific region, “driven by aggressive marketing, expanding channel footprints, and competitive pricing.”

The Strategy Analytics report further adds that Transsion Holdings, which runs brands like Itel, Tecno and more, could surpass Samsung, in the Africa and Middle East regions.

It is suggested that the global smartphone market will rebound in 2021 by growing by 6.5 percent to reach 1.38 billion units, the reason could be the proliferation of 5G smartphones.

A report by Cybermedia Research (CMR) published last month highlighted that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer leads the Indian smartphone market, which recorded 100 million shipments in the second half of 2020.stated that Xiaomi owns 27 percent market share in India, followed by Samsung at 20 percent, Vivo at 14 percent, Realme at 11 percent and Oppo at 10 percent.

Notably, in India, Xiaomi has been ruling the smart TV space alongside the smartphone segment.