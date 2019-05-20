comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Chinese shout 'Boycott Apple' as US goes after Huawei
News

Chinese shout 'Boycott Apple' as US goes after Huawei

News

A fresh report reveals that there has been a flurry of anti-Apple and anti-Trump messages on Weibo, China's version of Twitter. The US move, which effectively takes aim at Huawei, comes as the two economic superpowers are locked in a bitter unending trade war.

  • Published: May 20, 2019 10:45 AM IST
Apple Store Hong Kong Stock 1

Image Credit: Karthekayan Iyer

As the Washington-Beijing trade war intensifies along with fresh restrictions on Chinese telecom giant Huawei in the US, there has been a significant rise in “Boycott Apple” movement in China. According to BuzzFeed News, there has been a flurry of anti-Apple and anti-Trump messages on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter.

“I feel guilty watching the trade war. Once I have money I will change my smartphone (iPhone),” one user posted on Weibo. “I think Huawei’s branding is amazing, it chops an apple into eight pieces,” read another post. China has urged the US to stop “harassing overseas companies” and slammed US President Donald Trump’s decision to sign a national emergency order that prohibits American firms from using foreign-made equipment, citing espionage fears.

The US move, which effectively takes aim at Chinese telecom giant Huawei, comes as the two economic superpowers are locked in a bitter unending trade war. Chinese telecom giant Huawei has said that it is still open to addressing US security concerns.

“The functions in Huawei are comparable to Apple iPhones or even better. We have such a good smartphone alternative, why are we still using Apple?” said one user on Weibo. This isn’t the first time that the “Boycott Apple” movement has gained traction in China.

Chinese companies in December last year rallied behind the tech giant, offering hefty discounts to employees to buy Huawei devices and shun iPhones. According to Nikkei Asian Review, the move came after the detention of Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Canada at the request of American prosecutors.

Over 20 Chinese companies also took to social media to announce that they will increase purchases of other Huawei products. A Chinese court in December banned the sale and import of most iPhone models after granting Qualcomm an injunction against Apple. To avoid the ban, Apple released a small update to iOS, saying that iOS version 12.1.2 contains software changes exclusive to China.

  • Published Date: May 20, 2019 10:45 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno to be available in India via Flipkart
News
Oppo Reno to be available in India via Flipkart
After Google, Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom breaks up with Huawei

News

After Google, Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom breaks up with Huawei

Valve is offering Dota 2 players an option to avoid toxic players but for a price

Gaming

Valve is offering Dota 2 players an option to avoid toxic players but for a price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S India launch today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S India launch today

Top 5 productivity apps on Apple iOS

News

Top 5 productivity apps on Apple iOS

Sponsored

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Vivo Y3 launched with triple-rear cameras 5,000mAh battery

Oppo Reno to be available in India via Flipkart

Chinese shout 'Boycott Apple' as US goes after Huawei

Google restricts Huawei's use of Android

After Google, Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom breaks up with Huawei

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Chinese shout 'Boycott Apple' as US goes after Huawei

News

Chinese shout 'Boycott Apple' as US goes after Huawei
Google restricts Huawei's use of Android

News

Google restricts Huawei's use of Android
After Google, Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom breaks up with Huawei

News

After Google, Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom breaks up with Huawei
Top 5 productivity apps on Apple iOS

News

Top 5 productivity apps on Apple iOS
Google to shut down Jump VR platform in June

News

Google to shut down Jump VR platform in June

हिंदी समाचार

इस हफ्ते Redmi Note 7S, Infinix S4, Honor 20 Pro समेत कई Smartphone होंगे लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Redmi 7 खरीदने के लिए नहीं करना होगा इंतजार, अब ओपन सेल पर मिलेगा ये स्मार्टफोन

Oppo Reno स्मार्टफोन को कंपनी ने Flipkart पर किया टीज, जानें क्या हैं इसकी खूबियां

19 वर्षीय महिला को पसंद आया पबजी पार्टनर, पति से लेना चाहती है तलाक

Redmi Note 7S आज भारत में दोपहर 12 बजे होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

News

Vivo Y3 launched with triple-rear cameras 5,000mAh battery
News
Vivo Y3 launched with triple-rear cameras 5,000mAh battery
Oppo Reno to be available in India via Flipkart

News

Oppo Reno to be available in India via Flipkart
Chinese shout 'Boycott Apple' as US goes after Huawei

News

Chinese shout 'Boycott Apple' as US goes after Huawei
Google restricts Huawei's use of Android

News

Google restricts Huawei's use of Android
After Google, Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom breaks up with Huawei

News

After Google, Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom breaks up with Huawei