Chinese smartphone brand Vivo returns as title sponsor for IPL 2021

Vivo, earlier on Wednesday, officially announced the return of the brand as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Last year, following the Galwan Valley episode, Vivo was replaced with Dream 11 as the title sponsor. Soon after, several Chinese apps including Tiktok, PUBG Mobile, among others were also banned in the country and are still unavailable.

An official statement issued by the brand states, "After taking a break last year, vivo has retained the position on the same terms as the previous deal. This association testifies vivo's commitment to the Indian market and the intent to provide an interactive experience to its customers."

IPL gets Chinese brand as title sponsor, yet again

Last year, due to the anti-China sentiments ruling the nation, the Chinese smartphone brand was replaced by Dream 11, an Indian fantasy sports platform, as the title sponsor for IPL, which is set to begin on April 9, 2021.

Commenting on the move, Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India says, “IPL is a highly influential game in India, and we are happy to restore our partnership with the league that unites the nation. As a brand, our consumer centricity focuses on youth, and IPL helps us connect with them. Cricket is a sport that binds the youth of the country, and over the years, our association with IPL has helped us connect with our consumers along with expanding pan India brand presence.”

As per the GFK report, Vivo held a 27 percent market share and marked an annual growth of 10 percent last year when the industry shrank by 17 percent.

The smartphone brand has confirmed to launch five to six products in the premium segment this year. It has also announced to open 150+ exclusive stores this year to take the total number to 650+.

“With its technological advancement and consumer-centric approach, vivo has been a leader in the Indian market. While the year 2020 was difficult for industries across, vivo with its agile business strategy has picked up pace in the market and witnessed successful results,” the company stated in an official statement.