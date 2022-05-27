comscore Broadcom to acquire VMware for $61 billion
  • Home
  • News
  • Chipmaker Broadcom To Acquire Vmware For 61 Billion
News

Chipmaker Broadcom to acquire VMware for $61 billion

News

This is the second biggest tech deal of the year after Microsoft announced to acquire video game maker Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.

VMWare

Image: VMWare

In the second biggest tech deal of the year, chip and software maker Broadcom on Thursday announced to acquire enterprise cloud services provider VMware in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $61 billion. In addition, Broadcom will assume $8 billion of VMware’s net debt. This is the second biggest tech deal of the year after Microsoft announced to acquire video game maker Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. Also Read - These tech CEOs earned massive bonuses during the pandemic

“We look forward to VMware’s talented team joining Broadcom, further cultivating a shared culture of innovation and driving even greater value for our combined stakeholders, including both sets of shareholders,” said Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom. Also Read - Nokia signs deal with Broadcom to make 5G-enabled chipsets

In November last year, Dell Technologies completed the planned spin-off of VMware via tax-free distribution of shares to Dell investors. Also Read - Broadcom buys business software firm CA for $18.9 billion

VMware, a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, pioneered virtualization technology, an innovation that positively transformed x86 server-based computing.

VMware then created the software-defined data center and played a leading role in virtualizing networking and storage, before evolving to become a hybrid cloud and digital workspace leader.

“VMware has been reshaping the IT landscape for the past 24 years, helping our customers become digital businesses,” said Raghu Raghuram, CEO, VMware.

“Combining our assets and talented team with Broadcom’s existing enterprise software portfolio, all housed under the VMware brand, creates a remarkable enterprise software player,” he added.

Following the closing of the transaction, the Broadcom Software Group will rebrand and operate as VMware, incorporating Broadcom’s existing infrastructure and security software solutions as part of an expanded VMware portfolio.

The deal accelerates software scale and growth opportunities for Broadcom, with pro forma revenue of more than $40 billion, including 49 per cent software revenue.

The combined company will provide enterprise customers an expanded platform of critical infrastructure solutions to accelerate innovation and address the most complex information technology infrastructure needs.

“Together with Broadcom, VMware will be even better positioned to deliver valuable, innovative solutions to even more of the world’s largest enterprises,” said Michael Dell, Chairman of the VMware Board.

Under the terms of the agreement, VMware shareholders will elect to receive either $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each VMware share.

Michael Dell and Silver Lake, which own 40.2 per cent and 10 per cent of VMware shares outstanding, respectively, have signed support agreements to vote in favour of the transaction, so long as the VMware Board continues to recommend the proposed transaction with Broadcom.

In connection with the transaction, Broadcom obtained commitments from a consortium of banks for $32 billion in new, fully committed debt financing.

The transaction is expected to be completed in Broadcom’s fiscal year 2023, said the company.

— IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 27, 2022 9:12 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Broadcom to acquire VMware for $61 billion
News
Broadcom to acquire VMware for $61 billion
Sony wants nearly half of its portfolio to include only mobile and PC games by 2025

Gaming

Sony wants nearly half of its portfolio to include only mobile and PC games by 2025

Does Elon Musk even want to buy Twitter?

Opinions

Does Elon Musk even want to buy Twitter?

Tesla has the second largest stash of Bitcoins among other listed companies: Report

News

Tesla has the second largest stash of Bitcoins among other listed companies: Report

BMW i4 First look: View pics of the electric car with the longest range in India

Photo Gallery

BMW i4 First look: View pics of the electric car with the longest range in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Why Twitter investors are suing Elon Musk

Broadcom to acquire VMware for $61 billion

Sony wants nearly half of its portfolio to include only mobile and PC games by 2025

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android

Twitter create launched by Twitter a mini site

What is Predator spyware and how can you protect yourself

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Instagram Down: इंस्टाग्राम की सेवाएं ठप, गायब हुए यूजर्स के पोस्ट

Free Fire MAX में अपडेट के बाद ओपन हुआ Moco Store, ग्लू वॉल समेत मिल रहे कई आइटम

Redmi Note 11T Pro सीरीज भारत में Redmi K50i के रूप में होगी लॉन्च, मिलेगा 108MP कैमरा

How to Turn Captions on and off in Instagram: बहुत आसान है तरीका, बस फॉलो करें ये स्टेप्स

Samsung Galaxy M13 फोन 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details

News

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details
Twitter launched

News

Twitter launched "Twitter Create" mini site to promote monetization opportunities for creators
Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video

News

Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video
BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999