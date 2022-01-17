The Ministry of Electronics and Information (MeitY), in a bid to transform India into a semiconductor has launched the Chips to Startup programme in India. As a part of this programme, the Indian government has invited applications from 100 academia, research and development organisations including IITs, NITs, IIITs, government and private colleges, start-ups and medium and small enterprises (MSMEs) for training in various facets of chip design. Also Read - Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays: Explained in 10 points

With its Chips to Startup programme, MeitY aims to train 85,000 engineers in Very large-scale integration (VLSI) and Embedded System Design for the development of 175 ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits), working Prototypes of 20 system-on-chips (SoC) and IP Core repository over a period of 5 years. "This will be a step towards leapfrogging in the Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) space by way of inculcating the culture of SoC/ System Level Design at Bachelors, Masters and Research level and act as a catalyst for growth of Start-ups involved in fabless design," MeitY wrote in a press release.

"The C2S Programme addresses each entity of the value chain in electronics viz. quality manpower training, research and development, hardware IPs design, System design, application-oriented R&D, Prototype design and deployment with the help of academia, industry, start-ups and R&D establishments," the release added.

As a part of its Chip to Startup programme, MeitY has invited proposals in three different categories, which include Design and Development of Systems/SoCs/ASICs/Reusable IP Core(s), Development of Application Oriented Working Prototype of IPs/ASICs/SoCs, and Proof of Concept oriented Research and Development of ASICs/FPGAs. These proposals should be based various factors such as the Institutions’ expertise, Technology Readiness Level (TRL) and design experience acquired during earlier SMDP Programmes

MeitY said that interested organisations and individuals can apply for the C2S program online via the Chips to Startup (C2S) website until January 31, 2022. It also said that rC-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing), which is a scientific society operating under it, will serve as the nodal agency for this programme.