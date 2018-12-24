Christmas, New Year 2018: Hike unveils animated stickers packs for the festive season

Hike has unveiled new sets of animated sticker packs for Christmas and New Year. With the new stickers, one can express their joy, love and happiness. The new fancy stickers highlight the festive spirit of the season — feasts, midnight mass, Christmas carol phrases, Santa, Elves and reindeer, new year celebrations, among others. Users get over 100 stickers with traditional greetings and much more. The newly launched stickers is already available in the app. Users can also download these festive packs from Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The company asserts that the stickers are one of the most loved features on Hike. The popular messaging platform offers a library of over 20,000 stickers in 40+ languages, and covers multiple genres which highlight the colorful, cultural landscape of India, Bollywood, comedy, festivals, cricket, kabaddi, local catchphrases, emotions, and even excuses, as per the company.

There is also the nifty text-to-stickers feature on Hike chat that can turn any message you type into a fun sticker. Hike’s most popular stickers reflect love, laughter and fun followed by festivals and regional references. The company further claims that over 300 million stickers are exchanged on regular basis.

The messaging platform was launched back in December 2012. Hike keeps on incorporating new stickers as per the season. Earlier this year, the platform offered users animated stickers to celebrate the Diwali festivals. With the stickers, one could also include festival-related objects in their chats. The fancy sticker packs were introduced in six languages, including Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati and Bhojpuri.