Google Chrome Beta 89 has been released almost within a week of the rollout of Chrome 88. A report by Android Police suggests that Chrome 89 seems to be an even bigger release, thanks to features like Privacy Sandbox, Discover feed, site info popup, web sharing on desktop, and more.

One of the key features hinted at in Chrome Beta 89 is Privacy Sandbox, which Google first announced in August 2019. Privacy Sandbox is "a secure environment for personalization that also protects user privacy," according to Google. The first pieces of personalization interface have been spotted in Chrome Beta 89, though hidden as of now. The new Privacy Sandbox page is available under the Privacy and security option in the Settings menu.

Further according to Android Police, the Discover feed on the New Tab Page has been revamped in Chrome 89. For instance, cards for articles have been removed and Google has brought in a new design where articles will be separated by dividers. The description preview has been removed as well, which gives the overall design a less cluttered look and allows more articles to be displayed on a page.

Another major change is a new interface for site info popup on Android that will let users revoke permissions without opening Chrome’s settings panel. The popup can be accessed by pressing either ‘I’ or lock icon in the address bar. “The popup normally shows the full address, information about page security, and a list of granted permissions. Chrome 89 includes a new flag (#page-info-discoverability) that updates the popup’s design,” the report added.

Chrome 89 will include web sharing on Windows and Chrome OS as well, a feature that has so far been limited to Safari and macOS when it comes to desktop platforms. Once enabled, the web apps will be able to open the system share dialog. Meanwhile, on Android, Web Share allows web apps to send and receive data with Android’s native share menu.

Web NFC API, which allows sites to read and write NFC tags, will be enabled by default in Android in the Chrome 89 update. However, the report points out that the feature is limited to reading and writing NDEF data and low-level operations are not supported.