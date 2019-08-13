comscore Chrome OS 76 brings media controls, redesigned camera, and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Chrome OS 76 brings media controls, redesigned camera, and more
News

Chrome OS 76 brings media controls, redesigned camera, and more

News

The new update brings Chrome OS to version 76. According to a report detailing all the changes, the highlight of the new OS is that it blocks Flash by default in the web browser.

  • Published: August 13, 2019 8:45 PM IST
gallery-google-chrome-logo

Google has just launched the latest version of its in-house ultra-book operating system Chrome OS. The new update brings Chrome OS to version 76. According to a report detailing all the changes, the highlight of the new OS is that it blocks Flash by default in the web browser. Users can still switch it back to “Ask first” behavior that is present on past versions of the Chrome OS. Other changes in the report reveal a number of improvements including easier Android app sign-in on Chrome OS. The company will roll out this feature “later this month”.

Google Chrome OS 76 improvements and changes

As part of the announcement, the company rolled out media controls in the OS notification center. These controls are similar to the Android users get in the notification area. The report by 9to5Google also revealed that the new update brings a redesigned Google Camera app to the Chrome OS. Taking a look at the new design, one can find the shutter button and other modes on the right side of the screen. Other controls including mirroring the feed, grid toggle, and timer on the left side.

HP Chromebook x360 launched in India: Check price, offers, availability, full specifications

Also Read

HP Chromebook x360 launched in India: Check price, offers, availability, full specifications

The new update also tries to fix the Incognito Mode in Chrome to ensure that browsers can’t detect private mode. Settings app in Chrome OS also gets some improvements. As part of the new changes, the settings app sports an “always” present “navigation drawer”. Chrome OS 76 brings improvements to its browser by allowing websites to automatically enable dark mode. It also allows users to easily “Install” Progressive Web Apps with a shortcut in the Omnibox.

According to the report, PWAs will now check for updates more frequently (daily). The update also added support for “Frosted glass” look in apps across the UI. The report added that Chrome OS 76 will be available to all Chromebooks in the market in the coming weeks.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 13, 2019 8:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 10-series India launch set for August 20
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10-series India launch set for August 20
Twitter testing search bar for Direct Messages on app: All you need to know

News

Twitter testing search bar for Direct Messages on app: All you need to know

Apple wearables revenue may overtake iPad and Mac

News

Apple wearables revenue may overtake iPad and Mac

Fake report sends SWAT to Fortnite World Champion Bugha's house

Gaming

Fake report sends SWAT to Fortnite World Champion Bugha's house

Samsung Galaxy A30s gets Wi-Fi certification

News

Samsung Galaxy A30s gets Wi-Fi certification

Most Popular

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Chrome OS 76 brings media controls, redesigned camera, and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 10-series India launch set for August 20

Twitter testing search bar for Direct Messages on app: All you need to know

Apple wearables revenue may overtake iPad and Mac

Samsung Galaxy A30s gets Wi-Fi certification

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Chrome OS 76 brings media controls, redesigned camera, and more

News

Chrome OS 76 brings media controls, redesigned camera, and more
Security bugs found in top 5,000 free Android apps

News

Security bugs found in top 5,000 free Android apps
Facebook s Dark Mode is underworks for Android: Report

News

Facebook s Dark Mode is underworks for Android: Report
WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android

News

WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android
Huawei P30, P30 Pro update rolling out

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro update rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

आपके साथ छुट्टी पर जाएगा Tata Sky, कंपनी ने पेश किया यह खास ऑफर

WhatsApp New Feature : इस नए फीचर के बाद कुछ इस तरह बढ़ जाएगी आपके WhatsApp अकाउंट की सिक्योरिटी

कल से ऑफलाइन स्टोर्स पर भी उपलब्ध होगा Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

 Oppo F11 और F11 Pro पर मिल रहा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Xioami 16 अगस्त को कर सकता है Redmi K20 से संबंधित घोषणा

News

Chrome OS 76 brings media controls, redesigned camera, and more
News
Chrome OS 76 brings media controls, redesigned camera, and more
Samsung Galaxy Note 10-series India launch set for August 20

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10-series India launch set for August 20
Twitter testing search bar for Direct Messages on app: All you need to know

News

Twitter testing search bar for Direct Messages on app: All you need to know
Apple wearables revenue may overtake iPad and Mac

News

Apple wearables revenue may overtake iPad and Mac
Samsung Galaxy A30s gets Wi-Fi certification

News

Samsung Galaxy A30s gets Wi-Fi certification