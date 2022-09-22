Google has launched a new Chromecast that’s cheaper than the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) launched sometime back. The new one offers 1080p video streaming support and costs only Rs 4,199. This is the introductory price and will be there for a limited time, later, the device will cost Rs 4,499. Also Read - Google launches Chromecast with TV in India: Check price, specs, availability

Despite the lower cost, Google offers a remote, meaning you don’t have to use your smartphone all the time. There’s HDR support, multiple streaming apps, and more. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Google is finally bringing Chromecast with TV to India: Here’s how much it costs

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) specifications and features

The Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) comes with a 1080p resolution and HDR support. The device has the same design as the Chromecast with Google TV (4K). The remote that it ships with also has the same design, having a White paint job. Also Read - A Google Chromecast with 1080p streaming may launch soon

The device supports multiple streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Youtube, Apple TV+, and others. It also has Google Play Store support, which means you can download apps and games directly from the PlayStore.

It has 8GB of storage capacity and has support for Google Assistant. With Google Assistant, you can ask for movie recommendations from any of the aforesaid platforms.

It also works with Nest speakers offering multi-room playback. This means you can play music from several Nest speakers at your home. Screen mirroring is also possible with Android and iOS apps. It supports Dolby Digital and Dolby Atmos for audio.

As for ports, it has a USB Type-C port. It also ships with an HDMI port, power adapter, a remote, and AAA alkaline batteries.

The HD model of the Chromecast with Google TV costs Rs 2,200 less than the 4K model. The Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) costs Rs 6,399 in India and has been selling for some time now. With the HD model out, that too for a lower price of Rs 4,199, the Amazon FireTV stick surely has a competitor in town.

Are you interested in the new HD Chromecast? If you are looking to purchase one, it will be available on Flipkart in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.