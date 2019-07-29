comscore Cisco partners with Google to offer users free high speed WiFi in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Cisco partners with Google to offer users free high speed WiFi in India
News

Cisco partners with Google to offer users free high speed WiFi in India

News

In partnership with Google, Cisco will offer users access to free and high-speed WiFi at public locations in India.

  • Published: July 29, 2019 3:38 PM IST
Wifi

Cisco is reportedly collaborating with Google for its ‘gStation’ offering that provides access to free and high-speed WiFi at public locations in India. Under the partnership, Cisco is providing the network infrastructure, and about 25 locations already live in Bengaluru. Furthermore, another 200 locations will go live in the next two to three months in the city.

These locations include public spaces like bus stops, hospitals and government offices among others. Later, Wi-Fi will be extended to 300 more locations in Bengaluru, and other cities as well. “This is a global partnership and India is the first country, where we are rolling this out,” Cisco President (India and SAARC) Sameer Garde said at the Cisco India Summit 2019.

Tesla to soon stream Netflix, YouTube videos: Elon Musk

Also Read

Tesla to soon stream Netflix, YouTube videos: Elon Musk

The project is being rolled out in partnership with D-VoiS – an Internet service provider in Bengaluru. The next locations being looked at include outskirts of Delhi, and few cities in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. “The success of digitization and digital citizen services is closely tied to the proliferation of high-speed internet. The partnership represents a significant growth opportunity as the demand for public Wi-Fi hotspots is expected to go up by 100X over the next three years,” he said.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

Besides, back in March, it was reported that RailTel Corporation of India has successfully completed its task of setting up free Wi-Fi zone in 1000 railway stations. RailTel said, “with a vision of turning Railway stations into a platform for Digital inclusion, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, a Mini Ratna CPSU under the Ministry of Railways, started providing high-speed Wi-Fi service at railway stations. The journey started in January 2016 from Mumbai Central station in Maharashtra being the first station to have the fast & free RailWire Wi-Fi and in a span of mere 2 years 3 months RailTel has completed 1000 stations,” a reported stated.

Free Wi-Fi now available at 1,000 Indian Railway stations

Also Read

Free Wi-Fi now available at 1,000 Indian Railway stations

Recently, South Western Railway reported that free WiFi facility has been provided at 153 stations so far. It will reportedly offer free Wi-Fi to 125 more stations by the month of August. Furthermore, the 153 stations that already offer free WiFi facility include KSR Bengaluru, Yeswantpur, Krishnarajapuram, Yelahanka, Dodballapur, Rajankunte, Nayandahalli, Bengaluru Cantonment, Kengeri, Byappanahalli, Whitefield, Carmelaram, Heelalige, Devanahalli, Hejjala and Nelamangala.

With inputs from PTI

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 29, 2019 3:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Cisco partners with Google to offer users free high speed WiFi in India
News
Cisco partners with Google to offer users free high speed WiFi in India
Airtel prepaid plans: Incoming call validity reduced to 7 days

News

Airtel prepaid plans: Incoming call validity reduced to 7 days

Poco Days Sale: Up to Rs 8,000 discount on Poco F1

Deals

Poco Days Sale: Up to Rs 8,000 discount on Poco F1

Here's how ACT Fibernet users can get free 6 months subscription

News

Here's how ACT Fibernet users can get free 6 months subscription

BSNL Rs 1,188 long-term prepaid plan with 345 days validity launched

News

BSNL Rs 1,188 long-term prepaid plan with 345 days validity launched

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

Realme X Review

Realme 3i to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features

Cisco partners with Google to offer users free high speed WiFi in India

Airtel prepaid plans: Incoming call validity reduced to 7 days

Here's how ACT Fibernet users can get free 6 months subscription

BSNL Rs 1,188 long-term prepaid plan with 345 days validity launched

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Cisco partners with Google to offer users free high speed WiFi in India

News

Cisco partners with Google to offer users free high speed WiFi in India
Apple contractors listen to sensitive and confidential Siri recordings

News

Apple contractors listen to sensitive and confidential Siri recordings
Pixel 3a helps Google double Pixel sales year-over-year

News

Pixel 3a helps Google double Pixel sales year-over-year
Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

News

Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones
WhatsApp now available on KaiOS; rolls out to Nokia 8110 devices globally

News

WhatsApp now available on KaiOS; rolls out to Nokia 8110 devices globally

हिंदी समाचार

लेटेस्ट Snapdragon 855 Plus प्रोसेसर के साथ आएगा Black Shark 2 Pro गेमिंग फोन, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Vivo ने भारत में दूसरी तिमाही में बेचे करीब 5.8 मिलियन स्मार्टफोन

चीन ने जीता PUBG Mobile Club Open टूर्नामेंट, इनाम की राशि जान उड़ जाएंगे होश

Poco F1 Deal: 5 हजार रुपये तक सस्ता मिल रहा है Poco F1 स्मार्टफोन, यहां से खरीदें

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया 1,188 रुपये वाला रिचार्ज प्लान, 345 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

News

Realme 3i to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features
News
Realme 3i to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features
Cisco partners with Google to offer users free high speed WiFi in India

News

Cisco partners with Google to offer users free high speed WiFi in India
Airtel prepaid plans: Incoming call validity reduced to 7 days

News

Airtel prepaid plans: Incoming call validity reduced to 7 days
Here's how ACT Fibernet users can get free 6 months subscription

News

Here's how ACT Fibernet users can get free 6 months subscription
BSNL Rs 1,188 long-term prepaid plan with 345 days validity launched

News

BSNL Rs 1,188 long-term prepaid plan with 345 days validity launched