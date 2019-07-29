Cisco partners with Google to offer users free high speed WiFi in India

Cisco is reportedly collaborating with Google for its ‘gStation’ offering that provides access to free and high-speed WiFi at public locations in India. Under the partnership, Cisco is providing the network infrastructure, and about 25 locations already live in Bengaluru. Furthermore, another 200 locations will go live in the next two to three months in the city.

These locations include public spaces like bus stops, hospitals and government offices among others. Later, Wi-Fi will be extended to 300 more locations in Bengaluru, and other cities as well. “This is a global partnership and India is the first country, where we are rolling this out,” Cisco President (India and SAARC) Sameer Garde said at the Cisco India Summit 2019.

The project is being rolled out in partnership with D-VoiS – an Internet service provider in Bengaluru. The next locations being looked at include outskirts of Delhi, and few cities in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. “The success of digitization and digital citizen services is closely tied to the proliferation of high-speed internet. The partnership represents a significant growth opportunity as the demand for public Wi-Fi hotspots is expected to go up by 100X over the next three years,” he said.

Besides, back in March, it was reported that RailTel Corporation of India has successfully completed its task of setting up free Wi-Fi zone in 1000 railway stations. RailTel said, “with a vision of turning Railway stations into a platform for Digital inclusion, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, a Mini Ratna CPSU under the Ministry of Railways, started providing high-speed Wi-Fi service at railway stations. The journey started in January 2016 from Mumbai Central station in Maharashtra being the first station to have the fast & free RailWire Wi-Fi and in a span of mere 2 years 3 months RailTel has completed 1000 stations,” a reported stated.

Recently, South Western Railway reported that free WiFi facility has been provided at 153 stations so far. It will reportedly offer free Wi-Fi to 125 more stations by the month of August. Furthermore, the 153 stations that already offer free WiFi facility include KSR Bengaluru, Yeswantpur, Krishnarajapuram, Yelahanka, Dodballapur, Rajankunte, Nayandahalli, Bengaluru Cantonment, Kengeri, Byappanahalli, Whitefield, Carmelaram, Heelalige, Devanahalli, Hejjala and Nelamangala.

– With inputs from PTI