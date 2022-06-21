A Cloudflare outage has affected thousands across the globe. The outage has hit several services including Discord, Omegle, DoorDash, Crunchyroll, NordVPN, Feedly, Zerodha, Medium.com, news outlet Register, Groww, Buffer, iSpirt, Upstox and Social Blade. Many users have taken to Twitter to report the issues they are facing. Additionally, websites including Minecraft, Discord, and Canva are also affected. Also Read - Amazon Web Services services restored after major outage

Notably, Cloudflare has acknowledged the issue and has announced that it is investigating the “widespread” outage. As per the statement by the internet firm, “A critical P0 incident was declared at approximately 06:34 AM UTC. Connectivity in Cloudflare’s network has been disrupted in broad regions.” Also Read - Garmin fitness devices, app face outage due to technical issue

Post this, the firm confirmed that a fix for this issue has been implemented and currently the company is monitoring the result.

Companies like Zerodha, Canva, Upstox also acknowledged the glitch and later updated the users that a fix has been rolled out and that the services are now back.

Cloudflare network is back to normal and all sites are functional now. — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) June 21, 2022

Happy to let you know that Canva is back up again! Thanks for your patience and let us know if we can help with anything else. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/xBCwwC0EN7 — Canva (@canva) June 21, 2022

Update: The issue has been resolved. Please let us know if you continue to face connectivity issues — Upstox (@upstox) June 21, 2022

Our CDN partner, Cloudflare is currently experiencing issues in India, due to which some of our services may be temporarily inaccessible. We are working towards resolving this at the earliest and will notify you once resolved. Thank you for your patience. — Upstox Support (@UpstoxSupport) June 21, 2022

According to Downdetector, a crowdsourced site that monitors outages, many users reported that Coinbase, Shopify, and League of Legends were also affected by the outage.