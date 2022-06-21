comscore Cloudflare outage affects Canva, Upstox, Zerodha and more services globally; now fixed for few
News

Cloudflare outage: Zerodha, Canva, Upstox and more affected

News

Cloudflare has now rolled out a fix for the issue and is currently monitoring the results.

cloudflare

A Cloudflare outage has affected thousands across the globe. The outage has hit several services including Discord, Omegle, DoorDash, Crunchyroll, NordVPN, Feedly, Zerodha, Medium.com, news outlet Register, Groww, Buffer, iSpirt, Upstox and Social Blade. Many users have taken to Twitter to report the issues they are facing. Additionally, websites including Minecraft, Discord, and Canva are also affected. Also Read - Amazon Web Services services restored after major outage

Notably, Cloudflare has acknowledged the issue and has announced that it is investigating the “widespread” outage. As per the statement by the internet firm, “A critical P0 incident was declared at approximately 06:34 AM UTC. Connectivity in Cloudflare’s network has been disrupted in broad regions.” Also Read - Garmin fitness devices, app face outage due to technical issue

Post this, the firm confirmed that a fix for this issue has been implemented and currently the company is monitoring the result.

Companies like Zerodha, Canva, Upstox also acknowledged the glitch and later updated the users that a fix has been rolled out and that the services are now back.

According to Downdetector,  a crowdsourced site that monitors outages, many users reported that Coinbase, Shopify, and League of Legends were also affected by the outage.

  • Published Date: June 21, 2022 1:55 PM IST

