News

CloudWalker launches I2000 and E3000 Soundbars in India

News

The Burst I2000 and Burst E3000 soundbars are available on Amazon for Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively.

  Published: January 13, 2020 5:44 PM IST
CloudWalker Burst E3000 soundbar

CloudWalker has announced its Burst TV soundbars. These can be used with your smart TV to provide a powerful audio experience. The soundbar features Bluetooth 5.0, a built-in sub-woofer and 11 LED party light modes. The CloudWalker Burst soundbar is meant to be a powerful option irrespective of whether users are involved in movies, sports, gaming or music.

CloudWalker Burst Soundbar I2000 specifications

The CloudWalker Burst Soundbar features a 2.1 channel 50W Speaker system with a built-in Subwoofer for deep bass. The speakers also have 11 LED lighting modes for various occasions. The speaker features Bluetooth 5.0, offering more range and more stable connectivity. The Soundbar comes with Digital Signal Processing technology to let the users enjoy elusive details of every sound in music and movies.

There are five pre-set Equalizer modes on the speaker including Jazz, Pop, Classic, Flat and Rock. It also features various connectivity ports. The Soundbars are equipped with multiple connectivity options like Aux, Line IN & Optical port, to easily connect TV, set-top box, DVD, Blu-ray and MP3 players as well as other compatible devices. The Burst I2000 sells for Rs 5,999 on Amazon India.

Burst E3000 specifications

The 2.1 channel wired Bluetooth Soundbar is backed by an external subwoofer. Further, it is equipped with a 100W sound output. Customers will experience deep, impactful bass throughout the space with the 60W external subwoofer. Also, users can enjoy an amplified home-theatre and gaming experience on their smart TV by easily connecting it to the Soundbar. Moreover, the CloudWalker Burst E3000 uses Bluetooth 5.0 to enable music streaming directly from a smartphone, tablet or other compatible devices. Also, there is a range of up to 10 meters.

The Burst E3000 Soundbar comes equipped with multiple connectivity options like AUX, Line IN and Optical port to easily connect with any TV, mobile, set-top box, DVD, Blu-ray and Mp3 players or other compatible devices. Moreover, these Soundbars also feature the Party light mode with 11 different LED light effects to make your movie nights and party sessions thrilling. These lights include shades of red, blue, green and yellow.

The soundbar is enhanced with Digital Signal Processing technology. This lets you enjoy elusive details of every sound in music and movies. Further, there are 5 preset equalizers; Jazz, Pop, Classic, Flat, Rock for the right sound effect for any kind of entertain. The Burst E3000 sells for Rs 7,999 on Amazon India.

  Published Date: January 13, 2020 5:44 PM IST

