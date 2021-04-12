Personal data of more than 1.3 million users on social media app Clubhouse has been leaked online, CyberNews reported. According to the report, the SQL database with the users’ IDs, names, usernames, Twitter and Instagram handles and follower count were posted on an online hacker forum. Also Read - Fake 'Clubhouse for PC' app ads appear on Facebook: Here's why they don't need your attention

As of now, no sensitive user information like debit/credit card numbers was among the leaked information. However, the data that has been leaked online could be used in phishing activities or handed over to bad actors who can use the data to extract more information. Also Read - Discord has released a new audio chat feature similar to Clubhouse

Countering the claim, the audio chat app has denied any breach or hack. The invite-only app, available currently only for iPhone users, called the report “misleading and false.” Also Read - Clubhouse to be available for Android users in "a couple of months"

“Clubhouse has not been breached or hacked. The data referred to is all public profile information from our app, which anyone can access via the app or our API,” Clubhouse said in a statement on Twitter.

This news just days after the personal data of more than 500 LinkedIn users were purportedly scrapped from the platform and put up for sale on popular hacker forums and as a proof-of-concept, additional data of 2 million users was posted for free by the people behind the hack.

Earlier this month, another data leak report rocked social media users as personal data of nearly 533 million Facebook users, including 61 lakh Indians, remerged online after a hacker posted the details on a digital forum.

The audio-only social media app has had a brilliant start after it was downloaded more than 10 million times on iOS. Some of the top entrepreneurs like Elon Musk have also talked about Clubhouse and urged many internet users to try the app.

Following suit, most social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Discord and Slack and working on their own audio-only platforms which may be launched soon in the days to come.