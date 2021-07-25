Clubhouse denies allegation of it leaking users' numbers on the dark web

Clubhouse just got under the negative limelight. The audio-only chat app, which rose to popularity last year is accused of a data breach. It is suggested that millions of the app’s users’ phone numbers have been leaked and are available on the dark web. Also Read - Clubhouse no longer requires invite to join the audio-only app, open for all Android, iOS users

However, the information that surfaced on Twitter has been contradicted by Clubhouse as it has now released an official statement suggesting that no data breach has occurred.

Clubhouse hasn’t leaked any user data!

Clubhouse, in a statement, revealed that the news of a data breach is completely fake. The statement reads, "There has been no breach of Clubhouse. There are a series of bots generating billions of random phone numbers. In the event that one of these random numbers happens to exist on our platform due to mathematical coincidence, Clubhouse's API returns no user identifiable information. Privacy and security are of the utmost importance to Clubhouse and we continue to invest in industry-leading security practices."

Even a number of experts called the information fake. Security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia suggested that the allegedly leaked numbers don’t have a name or a photo. It is further suggested that this can be easily faked.

A #Hacker is allegedly selling a list of 3.8 billion phone numbers of #Clubhouse. Seems completely fake. There are only mobile numbers without name, photos. This list of phone numbers can be generated very easily. PII not available. #InfoSec #DataLeak #GDPR @Clubhouse pic.twitter.com/RugQhaSKhq — Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) July 24, 2021

News of @Clubhouse data breach on #darknet is getting viral.

First thing the seller claims FREE sample but it requires 8 credits to unlock.

Second it’s just random Japan phone numbers.

Threat actor is quite new on that forum, is least active & habitual to making such lame claims. pic.twitter.com/acEfcLQUCh — Sunny Nehra (@sunnynehrabro) July 24, 2021

For those who don’t know, Jain’s recent tweet suggested that around 3.8 million Clubhouse users’ mobile numbers are being sold on the dark web, which appears worrisome. A similar claim was made by another Twitter user Marc Ruef.

A database of 3.8 billion phone numbers of #Clubhouse users is up for sale on the #Darknet. It also contains Numbers of people in user's PhoneBooks that were Synced. So Chances are high that you are listed even if you haven't had a Clubhouse login. #DataPrivacy pic.twitter.com/IFgFGA8meU — Jiten Jain (@jiten_jain) July 24, 2021

Full phone number database of #Clubhouse is up for sale on the #Darknet. It contains 3.8 billion phone numbers. These are not just members but also people in contact lists that were synced. Chances are high that you are listed even if you haven't had a Clubhouse login. pic.twitter.com/PfAkUJ0BL5 — Marc Ruef (@mruef) July 23, 2021

Turns out, everything is fine and people’s details are safe. It is also revealed that the hacker on the dark web (who was allegedly selling the Clubhouse users’ numbers) has a record of posting about such claims but is often proven wrong.

For those who don’t know, Clubhouse, a few months ago, was accused of something similar. It was suggested that users’ audio chats were leaked. The data breach was acknowledged by Clubhouse and it was revealed that the safety measures were taken.

We hope everything is indeed safe and Clubhouse is taking all the steps needed to ensure that!