ColorOS 11 with Android 11 update list released

Oppo has just announced its ColorOS 11 update for most of its new smartphones. Based on the new Android 11, ColorOS 11 brings a lot of enhancements and visual upgrades to its phones. It incorporates a lot of Android 11’s core functions while adding a few useful features of its own. ColorOS 11 is currently in its beta stage and Oppo has released a list of all devices getting it. There’s no announcement on the stable version yet. Also Read - Oppo ColorOS 11 (Android 11) first impressions: Finally maturing

Oppo is currently initiating a beta launch for ColorOS 11 on select devices before releasing it to the mass market models. Interested Oppo users need to enroll in the beta programme in order to download the update. As we warn every time, there are risks to using beta version of software, including frequent crashes and bugs. However, if you are willing to take the risk, you can check the list of all the supported devices for the beta. Also Read - Oppo A32 with 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in China

ColorOS 11 beta list of supported devices and timeline

Oppo will release the beta of ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 in a phased manner. The rollout begins from September 14 for its flagship phones and spans to Q2 2021 for its older flagships and low-end models. Do note that these are timelines for the beta and it could be a while for the stable versions to rollout. Also Read - Oppo R15 gets stable ColorOS 7 update with Android 10

Starting September 14, Oppo will release the beta of ColorOS 11 to the first batch of devices. The first batch includes the Find X2, Find X2 Pro, and Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition. The second batch of devices will start getting the ColorOS 11 beta by September 30. This batch includes devices such as the Reno 3 4G, Reno 3 Pro 4G, and F17 Pro.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G will be the only device getting access to the beta in October. The Reno 4 5G and Reno 4 Pro 5G will be eligible for the beta from November. In December, Oppo will release the beta for Reno 4 4G, F11, F11 Pro, F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition, A9, A92, A72, and A52.

In the Q1 2021, Oppo will release the beta for Reno 10X Zoom, Reno 2, Reno 2F, Reno 2Z, Reno 3 Pro 5G, A91, and F15. The Q2 2021 will see the beta release for Reno, Reno Z, A5 2020, and A9 2020.

We tested out the ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 on an Oppo Find X2 and it brings lots of improvements over the previous iterations. Oppo brings all the privacy and security features of Android 11 while adding a visual flair of its own. For Indian users, ColorOS 11 will notify select contacts of the user’s location once the battery drops below 15 percent.