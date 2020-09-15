comscore ColorOS 11 with Android 11 update list released | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • ColorOS 11 with Android 11 update list released: Here’s when your Oppo phone gets it
News

ColorOS 11 with Android 11 update list released: Here’s when your Oppo phone gets it

News

Oppo has announced the ColorOS 11 update for its phones with several new features. The update is coming to lots of new Oppo smartphones by December 2020.

  • Published: September 15, 2020 11:05 AM IST
ColorOS 11 Oppo Find X2 (11)

Oppo has just announced its ColorOS 11 update for most of its new smartphones. Based on the new Android 11, ColorOS 11 brings a lot of enhancements and visual upgrades to its phones. It incorporates a lot of Android 11’s core functions while adding a few useful features of its own. ColorOS 11 is currently in its beta stage and Oppo has released a list of all devices getting it. There’s no announcement on the stable version yet. Also Read - Oppo ColorOS 11 (Android 11) first impressions: Finally maturing

Oppo is currently initiating a beta launch for ColorOS 11 on select devices before releasing it to the mass market models. Interested Oppo users need to enroll in the beta programme in order to download the update. As we warn every time, there are risks to using beta version of software, including frequent crashes and bugs. However, if you are willing to take the risk, you can check the list of all the supported devices for the beta. Also Read - Oppo A32 with 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in China

Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

ColorOS 11 beta list of supported devices and timeline

Oppo will release the beta of ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 in a phased manner. The rollout begins from September 14 for its flagship phones and spans to Q2 2021 for its older flagships and low-end models. Do note that these are timelines for the beta and it could be a while for the stable versions to rollout. Also Read - Oppo R15 gets stable ColorOS 7 update with Android 10

Starting September 14, Oppo will release the beta of ColorOS 11 to the first batch of devices. The first batch includes the Find X2, Find X2 Pro, and Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition. The second batch of devices will start getting the ColorOS 11 beta by September 30. This batch includes devices such as the Reno 3 4G, Reno 3 Pro 4G, and F17 Pro.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G will be the only device getting access to the beta in October. The Reno 4 5G and Reno 4 Pro 5G will be eligible for the beta from November. In December, Oppo will release the beta for Reno 4 4G, F11, F11 Pro, F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition, A9, A92, A72, and A52.

In the Q1 2021, Oppo will release the beta for Reno 10X Zoom, Reno 2, Reno 2F, Reno 2Z, Reno 3 Pro 5G, A91, and F15. The Q2 2021 will see the beta release for Reno, Reno Z, A5 2020, and A9 2020.

OxygenOS 11 First Impressions: A work in progress

Also Read

OxygenOS 11 First Impressions: A work in progress

We tested out the ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 on an Oppo Find X2 and it brings lots of improvements over the previous iterations. Oppo brings all the privacy and security features of Android 11 while adding a visual flair of its own. For Indian users, ColorOS 11 will notify select contacts of the user’s location once the battery drops below 15 percent.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 15, 2020 11:05 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

HTC Wildfire E Lite smartphone design leaks online
News
HTC Wildfire E Lite smartphone design leaks online
Apple Event: How to watch livestream, what to expect

News

Apple Event: How to watch livestream, what to expect

ColorOS 11 with Android 11 update list released

News

ColorOS 11 with Android 11 update list released

Realme Narzo 10 flash sale in India today via Flipkart

News

Realme Narzo 10 flash sale in India today via Flipkart

OnePlus Buds violate Apple trademark, says US Customs

News

OnePlus Buds violate Apple trademark, says US Customs

Most Popular

Oppo ColorOS 11 (Android 11) first impressions

Nokia 5.3 Review: Check price, features and specifications

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review

OxygenOS 11 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

HTC Wildfire E Lite smartphone design leaks online

Apple Event: How to watch livestream, what to expect

ColorOS 11 with Android 11 update list released

Realme Narzo 10 flash sale in India today via Flipkart

OnePlus Buds violate Apple trademark, says US Customs

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

OnePlus United by Hope documentary; looking behind the scenes

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Related Topics

Related Stories

ColorOS 11 with Android 11 update list released

News

ColorOS 11 with Android 11 update list released
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp पर आ रहे कई सारे नए फीचर! बदल जाएगा चैटिंग का एक्सपीरियंस

Samsung जल्द इंट्रोड्यूस करने वाला है मिड प्राइस रेंज में Galaxy F सीरीज

Redmi 9i स्मार्टफोन आज होगा भारत में लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव, ये होंगी खूबियां

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition सीरीज के 43 और 32 इंच मॉडल आज बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Redmi Note 9 Pro आज सेल पर होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Latest Videos

OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look
BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India

Features

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review
Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

News

HTC Wildfire E Lite smartphone design leaks online
News
HTC Wildfire E Lite smartphone design leaks online
Apple Event: How to watch livestream, what to expect

News

Apple Event: How to watch livestream, what to expect
ColorOS 11 with Android 11 update list released

News

ColorOS 11 with Android 11 update list released
Realme Narzo 10 flash sale in India today via Flipkart

News

Realme Narzo 10 flash sale in India today via Flipkart
OnePlus Buds violate Apple trademark, says US Customs

News

OnePlus Buds violate Apple trademark, says US Customs

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers