Oppo has confirmed that some of its devices will be getting the ColorOS 13 beta update this month. The release dates for its Reno series, K series, and A series phones have been revealed.

ColorOS beta update schedule for October

Starting October 14, the Oppo Reno 8 5G will be getting the ColorOS 13 beta update. On the same day, the Oppo K10 5G will receive the beta update.

Next, the Oppo F21 Pro 5G mid-range smartphone will be receiving the ColorOS 13 beta update on October 18. Furthermore, the Oppo K10, Oppo A96, and Oppo A76 will get the update on October 21.

The last batch of devices receiving the update will be Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 5G, and Reno 6 5G. All of these devices will be getting the ColorOS 13 beta update on October 28.

It is worth noting that this isn’t the stable update, it is a beta update for those who opted for the beta program. Having said that, you are bound to notice some bugs here and there.

Oppo is yet to confirm the release date of the stable update for these devices. But the stable version of the update is expected to arrive soon.

The ColorOS 13, for starters, brings a new design throughout the UI. It offers new AOD styles and offers a card-style interface with rounded corners. Oppo calls it the Aquamorphic design. The color theme used in the OS ‘is inspired by the hue transitions on the skyline between sunrise and sunset,’ as said by Oppo.

Oppo has used the quantum animation engine that is said to feel more lifelike and natural. Additionally, the ColorOS 13 finally brings something new to the Kid Space. It offers an eyesight feature that helps kids to use smartphones properly and tells if he/she is looking at the phone screen in a dark light. And therefore, suggests him/her to head to a brighter space to protect the eyes.