ColorOS 13 beta update timeline revealed for these smartphones in India

Oppo has revealed the timeline of the ColorOS 13 beta update for a few devices in India. The supported devices include Oppo Reno 8, Reno 7, Reno 6, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, and more.

  • ColorOS 13 beta update will be pushed to select devices starting the 14th of this month.
  • It will bring a new 'Aquamorphic design' offering rounded corners and card-style UI.
  • Later this year, a stable update is expected to be pushed.
Oppo has confirmed that some of its devices will be getting the ColorOS 13 beta update this month. The release dates for its Reno series, K series, and A series phones have been revealed. Also Read - Best phones under Rs 25,000: OnePlus Nord CE 2, Galaxy M53 and more

ColorOS beta update schedule for October

Starting October 14, the Oppo Reno 8 5G will be getting the ColorOS 13 beta update. On the same day, the Oppo K10 5G will receive the beta update. Also Read - Oppo A17 with dual cameras and Helio G35 SoC launched in India

Next, the Oppo F21 Pro 5G mid-range smartphone will be receiving the ColorOS 13 beta update on October 18. Furthermore, the Oppo K10, Oppo A96, and Oppo A76 will get the update on October 21. Also Read - Oppo A17, A77s now available in shops: Check out specifications, price

The last batch of devices receiving the update will be Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 5G, and Reno 6 5G. All of these devices will be getting the ColorOS 13 beta update on October 28.

It is worth noting that this isn’t the stable update, it is a beta update for those who opted for the beta program. Having said that, you are bound to notice some bugs here and there.

Oppo is yet to confirm the release date of the stable update for these devices. But the stable version of the update is expected to arrive soon.

The ColorOS 13, for starters, brings a new design throughout the UI. It offers new AOD styles and offers a card-style interface with rounded corners. Oppo calls it the Aquamorphic design. The color theme used in the OS ‘is inspired by the hue transitions on the skyline between sunrise and sunset,’ as said by Oppo.

Oppo has used the quantum animation engine that is said to feel more lifelike and natural. Additionally, the ColorOS 13 finally brings something new to the Kid Space. It offers an eyesight feature that helps kids to use smartphones properly and tells if he/she is looking at the phone screen in a dark light. And therefore, suggests him/her to head to a brighter space to protect the eyes.

  • Published Date: October 12, 2022 5:10 PM IST
