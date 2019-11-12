ColorOS 7 India launch set for November 26; Oppo sends invite

Oppo will be unveiling ColorOS 7 in China on November 20, and a week after that, on November 26, the company will launch it for India. Oppo on Monday sent out ‘Save The Date’ invitation for ColorOS 7 India launch for November 26, while the Beijing event was announced last week through Oppo’s official Weibo account.

The ColorOS 7 will be the next version of custom UI layer for Oppo and Realme smartphones. It is said to be based on Android 10. The official teaser are already out with some key features, but not many details are known at this point. So far rumors suggest, the ColorOS 7 can bring new features such as Dark Mode apart from standard Android 10 features and gestures. Also, it’s been reported that the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom flagship will be the first one to get the ColorOS 7 update.

Oppo will first host the event in Beijing, China’s on November 20 at 2:30pm CST Asia (12pm IST). Around the same time, Realme will be hosting an event in India to launch its flagship Realme X2 Pro. It is now clear, that there will be no ColorOS 7 launch at Realme’s event since Oppo has kept a separate launch event for India.

Apart from Oppo phones, Realme also uses ColorOS for their devices. Hence the software will also be available for both brands. Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth, has already confirmed that the next software will be ColorOS 7 and not RealmeOS. But the company wants to offer customized version with near stock experience. However, It is not clear how different ColorOS on Realme devices will be when compared to that running on Oppo smartphones.

Sheth also confirmed that all Realme smartphones will continue to get ColorOS updates. He also confirmed that Realme smartphones will be directly updated to ColorOS 7. The company has already shipped over 7 million devices in the past 90 days and is now laying the groundwork for the next phase