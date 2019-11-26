comscore ColorOS 7 launched in India; here are all the new features and details
  • ColorOS 7 launched in India with redesigned icons, dark mode, DocVault, Camera X, and more
ColorOS 7 launched in India with redesigned icons, dark mode, DocVault, Camera X, and more

The company shared the rollout details, new features and changes that Oppo users can expect in the new OS. It also shared details about a number of India-centric features that the company has developed with ColorOS 7.

  Published: November 26, 2019 4:48 PM IST
ColorOS 7

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has finally launched its much anticipated in-housed Android 10-based ColorOS 7 in India. The company shared the rollout details, new features and changes that Oppo users can expect in the new OS. It also shared details about a number of India-centric features that the company has developed with ColorOS 7. Oppo also shared data on the total number of users using the OS and the number of developers working on the OS. As per the data, more than 300 million users are using ColorOS across the globe in over 140 countries. The company has six research centers and 4,500 software developers working on the operating system.

ColorOS 7 features and changes

The first obvious change that users will notice in ColorOS 7 is the redesigned icons. The company has redesigned the mode of the icons in the OS with “new material design icons”. These pebble-style icons are compliant with Google kits. It has also introduced new artistic wallpapers as a part of its Artist Wallpaper Project. Beyond this, the company has also introduced nature-based sound effects across the operating system. As previously reported, the company has teamed up with Episound, an audio design company to redesign the audio experience.

It is also launching Oppo Relax that will provide access to newer soothing sound effects, alerts, notification sounds, and tones. This new app will launch at the beginning of 2020. Oppo has also made improvements to the three-finger gestures on ColorOS 7. Beyond this, the company has also added the much anticipated Dark Mode across the entire operating system. Oppo claims that dark mode results in about a 38 percent reduction in power consumption. ColorOS 7 will also come with a new “Quantum animation engine” for improved animations. It will also come with a number of free themes.

Performance and gaming improvements, privacy features

Taking about other improvements, Oppo has introduced a new “oMem” technology for improved app performance. Oppo claims that oMem results in a 25 percent improvement in app startup times, and a 40 percent improvement in RAM utilization. The company has also introduced “Osense” for improved touch response during gaming and less lagging. This results in about 19 percent improvement in frame rates on average and 15 percent improvement in touch response speed. ColorOS 7 also comes with new privacy-related features including App Lock for encrypting apps, and Privacy Safe to hide files.

Camera improvements, Camera X, and India-centric features

ColorOS 7 Camera improvements and changes

Moving to the camera section of ColorOS 7, users will get the new AI Beautification 2. The improved algorithm can better detect different scenes, environments, and lighting conditions. This will ensure that the system applies the beautification best suited for your skin tone. In addition, ColorOS 7 also comes with a new “Ultra Dark Mode” for improved night-time photography. This mode uses AI to detect noise levels to better reduce noise with “a special night scene algorithm”.

Oppo has also added a new “Soloop” video editor to provide a built-in video editor to ColorOS 7 users. The video editor will likely come with a number of built-in presets for fast editing. Beyond this, the company has also added Camera X, a new user interface developed in partnership with Google. Camera X allows third-party apps to directly use the stock camera app to all the built-in features. It means that apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Snapchat can directly capture better quality images with Camera X.

ColorOS 7 also comes with some India-centric features. The first of the lot is called DocVault for securing important documents. The company has teamed up with MEITY, a Government of India department to bring DigiLocker program to ColorOS 7. DocVault will allow users to store “authenticated documents” on their smartphones.

Other India-focused changes include a new Riding Mode for bicycle and bike riders in India. This mode reduces distraction while the user is riding a bike or bicycle. Oppo also added “Music Party” to daisy chain multiple Oppo smartphones to play one single song. Last but not least, the company has also added improvements to its built-in smart assistant.

In the end, the company also shared details about the ColorOS 7 rollout for its devices. Oppo is called this rollout the “ColorOS 7 Trial Version” plan.

  Published Date: November 26, 2019 4:48 PM IST

