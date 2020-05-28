comscore Oppo India finally reveals its ColorOS 7 rollout plan | BGR India
ColorOS 7: Oppo India reveals new Android 10 rollout plan for smartphones

This new rollout plan shares information regarding the Android 10 upgrade for pending devices from the Oppo lineup. Let’s check out the details regarding the new Oppo ColorOS 7 rollout plan here.

  Published: May 28, 2020 7:59 PM IST
ColorOS 7

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo hast just revealed the rollout plan for its latest ColorOS 7 operating system. The company shared a comprehensive, two-phase plan for toll out the update for its devices in the Indian market. It is worth noting that the company has already rolled out the Android 10-based OS upgrade to multiple devices. These include the Oppo Find X series, Reno lineup, R17 series, and the F11 series. Beyond this, the Oppo K3 and A9 have also received the upgrade. However, this new rollout plan shared information regarding the rest of the devices. Let’s check out the details regarding the new Oppo ColorOS 7 rollout plan here. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 leaked render revealed, to be a 5G-enabled competitor to OnePlus Z

Oppo releases a new ColorOS 7 rollout plan; details

As part of the announcement, Oppo revealed that is has been sending out the upgrade to select devices since April. However, this new timeline will expand ColorOS 7 to a total of 23 Oppo smartphones. The company shared the details regarding the two-phase plan including the approximate timeline. For some context, the company initially announced the Android 10-based update back in November 2019. It also highlighted that ColorOS 7 was the first to integrate the Digilocker service through the DocVault feature. Beyond this, the company also added custom wallpapers for the Indian users. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 hands-on images, posters, specs leak; Snapdragon 765G, 48MP camera, and more

Manoj Kumar, Senior Principal Engineer for Color OS at Oppo India also issued a statement as part of the announcement. Kumar added, “The ColorOS team complies with strict quality requirements and takes user feedback very seriously. Before the official version is rolled out, we evaluate bugs and feedback from over 92,000 testers worldwide and make thousands of revisions from the trial version.” Also Read - Oppo ColorOS 7 rollout in April: Check list of compatible phones

Oppo India will roll out the upgrade to its F9, F9 Pro, F7, F7 128G, A5 2020, and A9 2020. These devices will get the update in June as part of Phase 1. Beyond this, the company will release the update to its F15 and R15 Pro devices in June during Phase 2. The rest of the devices have already received the updates.

  • Published Date: May 28, 2020 7:59 PM IST

