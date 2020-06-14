comscore Company behind Nokia 9 five cameras quits smartphone industry |
  • Home
  • News
  • Company behind Nokia 9 five cameras quits smartphone industry
News

Company behind Nokia 9 five cameras quits smartphone industry

News

The company is known for its work on the Nokia 9 Pureview which came with a penta camera setup.

  • Published: June 14, 2020 10:38 PM IST
Nokia 9 Pureview Qualcomm Camera main

The company which pioneered multiple camera setup has quit the smartphone industry. It’s called Light and you might remember them for working on the Nokia 9 Purview penta camera setup. According to reports this week, Light will now use its imaging expertise to focus on the core products like the Light 16 camera. As the name suggests, it came with a whopping 16 lens and was dubbed as a threat to the DSLR cameras. Also Read - Nokia 9.3 PureView may feature 8K video, improved Night and Pro modes, and exclusive Zeiss features

Light’s only claim to fame in the smartphone industry comes via its work on the Nokia 9 Pureview. Everyone was amazed to see five cameras at the back of this phone. Also Read - Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 update in India

Nokia 9 falters

The Pureview badge raised the expectations of the people with the Nokia 9. But things didn’t pan out that way. The phone’s unique camera failed to live up to its billing, and DxOMark gave it 85 points. The phone’s use of multiple lens was clicking images separately, which took a long time to process on the device. Also Read - Nokia 2.3 becomes 11th smartphone from HMD Global to get Android 10 update

These issues became a sore point for the flagship phone from HMD Global, which launched in India for over Rs 45,000. The company had joined hands with Xiaomi and Sony to make some new stuff. But it’s probably too late to expect something out of it.

The company is renowned for experimenting. And while Nokia 9 Pureview was a good effort, the company didn’t work out its magic in the smartphone space. Which must have played a part in them deciding to leave this industry and work on what they are good at. Hopefully we’ll be hearing more from Light about its upcoming products in the near future.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

HMD Global seems to be working on its rumored camera flagship smartphone, the much anticipated Nokia 9.3 Pureview. Currently, the company is working on finalizing the camera including features, editing, algorithms, and more. Beyond the usual improvements, the report also highlighted the partnership between HMD Global and Carl Zeiss. Both the teams are working on fine-tuning “exclusive” Zeiss effects on the upcoming smartphone.

 

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 14, 2020 10:38 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView

49999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 Processor
Penta - 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Camera specialists Light leaves the smartphone industry
News
Camera specialists Light leaves the smartphone industry
Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition launched in Germany

News

Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition launched in Germany

OnePlus 8T to feature 65W Super Warp Charge technology

News

OnePlus 8T to feature 65W Super Warp Charge technology

Apple patents a new glass technology to make durable iPhone

News

Apple patents a new glass technology to make durable iPhone

PUBG Mobile Pupper Master Andy skin, and Pinocchio set out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Pupper Master Andy skin, and Pinocchio set out

Most Popular

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Realme Buds Air Neo Review

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review

Camera specialists Light leaves the smartphone industry

Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition launched in Germany

OnePlus 8T to feature 65W Super Warp Charge technology

Apple patents a new glass technology to make durable iPhone

Microsoft Surface Duo smartphone might debut in late July

What is Jio Platforms?

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Adobe Photoshop Camera: Good app for Instagram lovers

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Camera specialists Light leaves the smartphone industry

News

Camera specialists Light leaves the smartphone industry
Nokia 6.2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 6.2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Nokia 7.2 update gets June 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 7.2 update gets June 2020 security patch
Nokia 5310 India launch teased to happen soon

News

Nokia 5310 India launch teased to happen soon
Nokia is preparing an inexpensive 5G phone with MediaTek

News

Nokia is preparing an inexpensive 5G phone with MediaTek

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo S6 Pro स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिलेंगे ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

रियलमी ने इन दो स्मार्टफोन के लिए जारी किया नया अपडेट, मिलेंगे कई फीचर

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया किफायती स्मार्टफोन, 9 हजार रुपये से कम है कीमत

Jio Platforms में लगातार निवेश कर रहीं कंपनियां, 1 लाख 4 हजार करोड़ के पार पहुंचा निवेश

Redmi 9A स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकते हैं ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स, किया गया स्पॉट

Latest Videos

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup
Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Camera specialists Light leaves the smartphone industry
News
Camera specialists Light leaves the smartphone industry
Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition launched in Germany

News

Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition launched in Germany
OnePlus 8T to feature 65W Super Warp Charge technology

News

OnePlus 8T to feature 65W Super Warp Charge technology
Apple patents a new glass technology to make durable iPhone

News

Apple patents a new glass technology to make durable iPhone
Microsoft Surface Duo smartphone might debut in late July

News

Microsoft Surface Duo smartphone might debut in late July