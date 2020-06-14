Company behind Nokia 9 five cameras quits smartphone industry

The company which pioneered multiple camera setup has quit the smartphone industry. It’s called Light and you might remember them for working on the Nokia 9 Purview penta camera setup. According to reports this week, Light will now use its imaging expertise to focus on the core products like the Light 16 camera. As the name suggests, it came with a whopping 16 lens and was dubbed as a threat to the DSLR cameras. Also Read - Nokia 9.3 PureView may feature 8K video, improved Night and Pro modes, and exclusive Zeiss features

Light’s only claim to fame in the smartphone industry comes via its work on the Nokia 9 Pureview. Everyone was amazed to see five cameras at the back of this phone. Also Read - Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 update in India

Nokia 9 falters

The Pureview badge raised the expectations of the people with the Nokia 9. But things didn’t pan out that way. The phone’s unique camera failed to live up to its billing, and DxOMark gave it 85 points. The phone’s use of multiple lens was clicking images separately, which took a long time to process on the device. Also Read - Nokia 2.3 becomes 11th smartphone from HMD Global to get Android 10 update

These issues became a sore point for the flagship phone from HMD Global, which launched in India for over Rs 45,000. The company had joined hands with Xiaomi and Sony to make some new stuff. But it’s probably too late to expect something out of it.

The company is renowned for experimenting. And while Nokia 9 Pureview was a good effort, the company didn’t work out its magic in the smartphone space. Which must have played a part in them deciding to leave this industry and work on what they are good at. Hopefully we’ll be hearing more from Light about its upcoming products in the near future.

HMD Global seems to be working on its rumored camera flagship smartphone, the much anticipated Nokia 9.3 Pureview. Currently, the company is working on finalizing the camera including features, editing, algorithms, and more. Beyond the usual improvements, the report also highlighted the partnership between HMD Global and Carl Zeiss. Both the teams are working on fine-tuning “exclusive” Zeiss effects on the upcoming smartphone.

