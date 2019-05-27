Computex 2019: Asus launches refreshed VivoBook and ZenBook lineup with ScreenPad 2.0

Asus has just unveiled its latest VivoBook, and ZenBook portable notebooks at a keynote presentation a day before Computex 2019. Asus did not reveal the launch details and pricing information of either of the lineups, but it is likely that both device lineups will make their way to the Indian market in the coming months if not weeks. Asus has launched the ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, and the ZenBook 15 with slight changes along with usual specification upgrades. On the VivoBook side, the company launched its VivoBook S14 and the S15 in the market.

Lets first start with the highlights of both the lineups. As per Asus, the new laptops from both these series will come with the improved Asus ScreenPad 2.0 to provide a secondary screen for multiple use-cases. They will also come with (obvious) improvements in the specifications, but the level of improvements will depend both on what the user wants to invest in and the different segments that these notebook.

Asus VivoBook S14, S15 features specifications

The VivoBook S14 and S15 are the first devices by Asus to come to the market, which are targeted at the lower price segments. The highlight of both these devices is the Asus ScreenPad 2.0, the improved version of the technology that turns the touch-pad area into a secondary screen giving users additional area to work with in terms of screen real-estate. These will also come with a new “ErgoLift” hinge design that is aimed at improving the typing experience as it lifts and tilts the keyboard by up to 3.5 degrees.

Asus has also added a new “color-blocking” finish to the VivoBook devices with six different colors to choose from to make them attractive and punchy. The colors include Moss Green, Punk Pink, Cobalt Blue, Transparent Silver, and Gun Metal. Other important features include the “NanoEdge” display, support for infrared cameras, and Wi-Fi 6 technology. The NanoEdge display tech has also allowed Asus to make a compact chassis with a weight of just 1.4kg for the S14, and 1.8kg for the S15.

In terms of pure specifications, the Vivo S14 with two different models, the S431FL and the S431FA will come with a 14-inch LED-backlit panel with 16:9 aspect ratio, FHD resolution, and NanoEdge display technology. The laptop will come with either Intel core i7-8565U processor with quad-core CPU clocked at 1.8GHz and turbo speeds of up to 4.6GHz or Intel Core i5-8265U processor with a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.6GHz base clock that turbos up to 3.9GHz. On the GPU side the S431FL model will come with Nvidia GeForce MX250 with 2GB DDR5 VRAM and the S431FA with integrated-Intel UHD Graphics 620. The device will be available in different storage and RAM combinations of up to 1TB PCIe SSD and up to 16GB LPDDR3 RAM.

Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Intel Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, one USB Type-C 3.1 port with USB 3.1 Gen 2 protocol, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 with Type-A port, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI slot, one combo audio socket and an microSD card reader in terms of connectivity. It will have a full-size keyboard with 1.4mm key travel, integrated NumberPad on the keyboard (only available on Transparent Silver models), Windows Precision Touchpad and palm rejection tech. This means that it does not have the ScreenPad 2.0 technology. Other features include ASUS SonicMaster tech with surround sound and smart amplifier tech, Harman Kardon certified audio system, Asus Tru2Life Video, Asus AudioWizard,and Asus Splendid software features, and a 47Wh 2-cell lithium-polymer batter with support for fast charge to up to 60 percent in 49 minutes.

Asus VivoBook S14 will also have two more models, the VivoBook S14 S432FL and the S432FA with similar specifications to the Zenbook S14 S431FL and the S431FA models but the only difference here is two USB 2.0 ports instead of one and the Asus ScreenPad 2.0 technology with a secondary screen with 5.65-inch Super IPS display panel, a FHD+ resolution with a glass-cover surface for fingerprint and smudge resistance and a 42Wh 3-cell battery.

Asus VivoBook S15 features, specifications

Similar to the S14, the S15 will also come in S531FL or the S531FA model and the S532FL or the S532FA model. The device has almost similar specifications to the Asus VivoBook S15 S431FL or the S431FA. The key difference here is that the VivoBook S15 S531FL or the S531FA will sport a 15.6-inch LED-backlit panel with FHD+ resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio and NanoEdge technology, an option for a traditional hard drive of up to 2TB along with the PCIe SSD, option of Bluetooth 4.2 and a similar two USB 2.0 ports along with a 42Wh battery.

Looking at the S532FL or the or S532FA, we get same specifications as the Vivo S15 S531FL or the S532FL model with some differences including the lack of option for a traditional hard drive and the presence of Asus ScreenPad 2.0 feature with 5.65-inch Super IPS display with FHD+ resolution.

Asus ZenBook 13, 14 and 15

The Asus ZenBook 13 with model number UX334 will come with a 13.3-inch display with FHD+ resolution, NanoEdge technology for thin bezels, and 72-percent NTSC color coverage. The internals in the device will be similar to what we saw in the VivoBook in terms of the processor options. The differences include the option to two PCIe slots for flexibility about upgrading the device, a 3D IR camera with HD-resolution, Wi-Fi 5 instead of Wi-Fi 6, one USB Type A port with USB 3.1 gen 2 protocol, two USB Type-C ports with USB 3 Gen 2 protocol, a USB 2.0 port, presence of ScreenPad 2.0, and a 50Wh three-cell battery.

The differences between the Asus ZenBook 13 and 14 are only limited to the 14-inch screen size and presence of one USB Type-A port with USB 3 gen 2 protocol instead of two. Moving to the Asus ZenBook 15, we see an additional option of an 15.6-inch screen with 4K display with UDH resolution and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with Max-Q design and up to 4GB GDDR5 VRAM, one USB Type-C port with USB 3.1 Gen 2 protocol, One USB Type-A port with USB 3.1 Gen 1 support, SD card reader, a 71Wh eight-cell battery and the option of an Anti-glare option. All the laptops listed here will get the option to either run Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Home operating system out of the box.