Computex 2019: Asus unveils ZenBook Pro Duo, ZenBook Edition 30 to celebrate 30 years

Asus has just launched its flagship laptop for the year, the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo at its keynote presentation just hours before Computex 2019. The company has tried to redefines the future of what laptops will look like with the help of this 15.6-inch laptop. Asus revealed that it worked closely with Intel and its hardware partners to reveal something unique to the world. Before we dive into the specifications, lets talk about what makes this product unique and for that, we don’t have to go far. The highlight of the device is the 14-inch 3K “ScreenPad Plus” touch screen panel that is literally a secondary display on the laptop.

Talking about the highlight of the feature, the “ScreenPad Plus” is located on the top of the keyboard and boasts 4K resolution. The interesting part about this is that the company is marketing it as a secondary display that integrates seamlessly with the main display to enable a number of different scenarios during multitasking, productivity, creativity, and gaming. Asus also revealed that this will allow for interesting custom UI options for multiple productivity apps while announcing its own ScreenXpert software to allow a wide variety of useful apps, tools and utilities for ScreenPad Plus.

In addition to that, Asus has also revealed a new and exclusive ZenBook Edition 30 to celebrate 30 years of innovation at the company. This new laptop will be a limited edition in Pearl White color with Italian leather lid cover and Pearl White colored accessories to match the laptop. Now that all of that is covered, let’s talk about the details specifications of all the devices.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo features, specifications

Talking about the specifications of the device, the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo (model number UX581) sports a 15.6-inch OLED panel with 4K resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. The secondary display, located above the keyboard, comes with a 14-inch LCD IPS panel with 4K resolution. Both the displays will come with 100,000:1 contrast ratio, 100 percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage, and HDR support. Getting inside the device, it is available in two different variants when it comes to the processor with the first sporting an Intel Core i7-9750H and the second one with top of the line Intel Core i9-9980HK.

The device will be powered by Nvidia GeForce RTC 2060 with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM with up to either 1TB PCIe or two 512GB PCIe SSD for storage with up to 32GB DDR4 RAM with an IR camera with support for Windows Hello. In terms of connectivity, Asus has added Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, one Thunderbolt 3 compatible USB Type C port, two USB Type A ports with USB 3.1 gen 2 protocol, on HDMI port, an audio combo jack and one DC-in port for charging. The ZenBook Pro Duo comes with Harman Kardon-certified audio with an array microphone for Microsoft Cortana and Amazon Alexa support.

It is powered by a 71W four cell battery with a power adaptor with 230W output and 100V-240V AC input. In addition to this ZenBook Pro Duo UX581, Asus also revealed a second model UX481 where the specs are almost similar with slight differences. The first one is the 14-inch screen with a FHD resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio, a FHD+ resolution on the ScteenPad Plus. Other changes include maximum of Intel Core i7-9750H processor, Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM and up to 16GB LPDDR3 RAM.

The laptop also comes with a USB Type C Port with USB 3.1 protocol, a USB Type-A port with USB 3.1 gen 2 protocol, a USB Type-A port with USB 3.1 Gen 1, standard HDMI port, an audio combo socket, a microSD card slot, and one DC-in port for charging. The laptop also comes with a detachable palm rest for extended period of use. Last change is the 70Wh four cell battery.

Asus ZenBook Edition 30 features, specifications

As previously mentioned, the Asus ZenBook Edition 30 will be a limited edition device launched to celebrate 30 years of Innovation at Asus. The company claims that the laptop has been designed while keeping in mind the Asus heritage as well as keeping an eye on the future. The company did not provide the specifications of the device but it will come with a hand-crafted, hand-stitched Italian leather in Pearl White finish along with matching accessories. The laptop will also come with diamond cut edges and a trim bar with Rose Gold anodized look along with 18-karat rose gold plated 30th anniversary logo on the lid. In terms of accessories, it will come with a Pearl White mouse, leather-look box, a mouse pad and a leather sleeve.