Computex 2019: Asus Zenfone 6 Edition 30 with 12GB RAM, 512GB storage launched

The new Asus Zenfone 6 Edition 30 comes with the same design and features as the flagship Zenfone 6, but with more storage and RAM. The special edition smartphone will be available in limited quantities.

  • Published: May 28, 2019 10:34 AM IST
Asus Zenfone 6 (25)

Asus is celebrating its 30 years anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion, the Taiwanese tech giant has unveiled the Zenfone 6 Edition 30 smartphone at Computex 2019. It is a limited edition device that brings ‘exclusive design’ at the back with concentric circles pattern. The Asus smartphone will also come with a distinctive Edition 30 logo.

Being a special edition unit, Asus is offering a 30-month warranty on the device, compared to the typical 12 months warranty. Lastly, the company will only be selling limited 3,000 units of the Zenfone 6 Edition 30 globally. Here’s all you need to know about the new smartphone.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z first look

Asus Zenfone 6 Edition 30 price, specifications and features

The highlight of the Edition 30 smartphone is that it comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage, which is more than the regular version that tops out at 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Otherwise, you get a 6.4-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, almost bezel-less design and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Asus Zenfone 6 First Impressions: Taking the motorized camera to another level

Also Read

Asus Zenfone 6 First Impressions: Taking the motorized camera to another level

The highlight of the smartphone is that it is there is no front camera and instead, the rear camera setup pops up and then flips to perform the duties of a front camera as well. It comes with a dual camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a 125-degree ultra-wide angle lens. The cameras come with laser-assisted auto-focus, and a dual LED flash unit.

Asus Zenfone 6 listed on Flipkart; ‘coming soon’ to India

Also Read

Asus Zenfone 6 listed on Flipkart; ‘coming soon’ to India

To keep things ticking, there is a 5,000mAh battery along with 18W QuickCharge 4.0 support. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm audio socket and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. It runs Android 9 Pie-based near stock Android, Zen UI 6, and will get guaranteed updates to Android Q and Android R over the next couple of years.

Asus hasn’t revealed the pricing yet, and there is no word on whether or not it will be launched in India. However, considering that the top end model of the Zenfone 6 costs 599 Euros, which is about Rs 47,000, we expect the pricing of the Editon 30 model to cross Rs 50,000 mark.

  • Published Date: May 28, 2019 10:34 AM IST

