Computex 2019: Intel previews 10nm Ice Lake mobile processor and launches 9th gen Core i9-9900KS processor

At Computex 2019, Intel has finally previewed its new Ice Lake mobile processor based on the 10nm process. The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker has been talking about processors based on 10nm node for quite some time but is showcasing the final product for the first time at the world’s biggest computer show in Taiwan. Gregory Bryant, Senior VP and General Manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel, said that the new mobile processor will start shipping next month. At the Investor Summit early this month, Intel confirmed for the first time that mobile processors based on new 10nm process node are ready and will start shipping in June. For Intel, this is a leap that has been coming for a long time and will help it stay competitive against arch rival AMD, which has bolstered itself with new Ryzen platform.

The new Ice Lake processors from Intel will debut globally as 10th generation Intel Core processors and will range from Intel Core i3 to Intel Core i7 and have core counts ranging from 4 cores and 8 threads and max turbo frequency of 4.1GHz. Intel is also announcing graphics frequency up to 1.1GHz and the processor is mainly aimed to make thin-and-light laptops and 2 in 1 form factors mainstream for consumers. Intel says the new processor allows for high-performance AI with 2.5x improvement in performance. Like enterprise CPUs announced early this year, the 10th generation Intel Core processors support DL Boost for low latency workloads.

“No one wants to compromise, people want it all: battery life, performance, responsiveness, connectivity and slick form factors. Our job is to come together as an industry and deliver incredible and differentiated PCs, purpose-built to what real people want. 10th Gen Intel Core processors – our most integrated CPU – and Project Athena are great examples of how our deep investments at a platform level will help fuel innovation across the industry,” said Gregory Bryant, senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group.

While the focus is on 10nm process node resulting in improved performance and better battery life, the real transformation is happening around graphics capability. Intel is driving the narrative that every laptop is now a gaming laptop and with 10th generation Intel Core processors, the company is introducing new Intel Iris Plus graphics based on Gen11 architecture. Intel is promising pro-level content creation and approximately 2x HEVC encode, 2x faster frames per second with gaming and most popular titles will be able to run natively at 1080p. The leap is just a hint at progress happening at Intel, which is scheduled to debut its own GPU next year to take NVIDIA and AMD.

The 10th generation Intel Core processors is all about integration and it can be seen in areas like connectivity. The platform integrates both Thunderbolt 3 and Integrated Intel WiFi 6. “Intel’s Gig+ implementation of Wi-Fi 6 connectivity delivers greater than 1Gbps wireless speeds with enhanced reliability and performance,” the company said in a released statement.

Alongside the introduction of new Intel 10th generation core mobile processors, Intel is also adding a new member to the 9th gen Intel Core i9 family. The company has launched Intel Core i9-9900KS processor, which has been tuned to deliver 5GHz all-core turbo and it will be available by holiday 2019.