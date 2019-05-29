comscore
  Computex 2019: MediaTek Helio M70 SoC with ARM Cortex-A77 CPU, Mali-G77 GPU, integrated 5G modem announced
Computex 2019: MediaTek Helio M70 SoC with ARM Cortex-A77 CPU, Mali-G77 GPU, integrated 5G modem announced

MediaTek has announced its flagship chipset, the Helio M70 with an integrated 5G modem. The chipset is based on 7nm process and features ARM Cortex-A77 CPU, and Mali-G77 GPU.

Working to ensure that the 5G wave touches low-cost handsets, Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek introduced its new 5G system-on-chip (SoC) at Computex 2019. Designed to power the first wave of 5G smartphones, the chipset is based on 7nm node.

The integrated 5G chipset, with the MediaTek Helio M70 5G modem built in, includes ARM‘s Cortex-A77 CPU, Mali-G77 GPU and the company’s most advanced AI processing unit (APU) to meet the power and performance demands of 5G. The new CPU promises to deliver 20 percent performance jump. The Mali-G77 GPU, on the other hand, is based on new Valhall architecture which promises to offer up to 40 percent performance improvements.

“Everything about this chip is designed for the first wave of flagship 5G devices. The leading-edge technology in this chipset makes it the most powerful 5G SoC announced to date and puts MediaTek at the forefront of 5G design,” MediaTek President Joe Chen said in a statement here. The multi-mode 5G chipset is for 5G standalone and non-standalone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks.

MediaTek's 5G chip arriving in India by year-end

It supports connectivity from 2G to 4G to bridge existing network access while 5G networks roll out globally. MediaTek’s 5G chipset is integrated with its previously announced Helio M70 5G modem to give device makers a comprehensive solution for ultra-fast 5G in a power-efficient package. The on-die implementation is better compared to off-die solution offered by Qualcomm (Snapdragon X50 5G modem), which is not built into the SoC. The on-die solution is better because it is more efficient than off-die solution.

MediaTek chipset powers more devices than Qualcomm in India: Report

The new MediaTek 5G SoC will be built on TSMC’s  latest 7nm+ process which recently kicked off mass production. The new SoC would be ready for lead customer samples in the third quarter of 2019 and be in commercial devices by the first quarter of 2020.

With inputs from IANS.

