COMPUTEX 2021 onsite event cancelled, now an online-only event

COMPUTEX Taipei is one of the largest PC conventions, where a lot of major and minor PC related companies showcase their new products and technological advancements. COMPUTEX Taipei also known as The Taipei International Information Technology Show takes place every year in Taiwan. However, just like most other tech shows, it has also been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisers in an official statement via the official COMPUTEX Taipei website have revealed that this year's in-person event has been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic and border control that affects the majority of the stakeholders, international exhibitors, visitors and media. Instead, just like most other tech shows the upcoming tech show will only be streamed online.

The online-only COMPUTEX 2021 is currently scheduled to kick off on June 1 and will go on till June 5.

To recall, the organisers via an earlier tweet stated that the plan for this year was to have a hybrid event, which would combine the onsite experience with a virtual one. At that time, the organisers also announced that another virtual event InnoVEX Virtual for startups would also be held parallel to COMPUTEX 2021. InnoVEX Virtual will still be held virtually.

Important Notice‼ https://t.co/yl39ldndvz COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid combines the onsite events with #COMPUTEXVirtual for an exceptionally vibrant show experience. And to connect the startup community, #InnoVEXVirtual will also be held on a parallel track. 👉https://t.co/TkYyJWjEQT pic.twitter.com/1b4MZIFSP2 — COMPUTEX TAIPEI (@computex_taipei) March 30, 2021

The last on-ground COMPUTEX event was held back in 2019 before the pandemic started. COMPUTEX 2020 was originally supposed to be held in June, but got postponed to September, after which it was eventually cancelled citing safety concerns.