Computex is one of the largest tech conventions that take place every year, Computex 2021 is no different, well apart from the fact, that it will be held virtually similar to other expos like the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Another difference the online-only expo is going to have is that instead of the first week of June, the event is going to span the entire month. Also Read - CoWIN integration: You will soon be able to book COVID vaccine slots via third-party apps

To recall, Computex 2020 was first delayed from June to September last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ended up being cancelled later on. The organisers have said, that will not be the case this year. Also Read - Alert! Don't post your COVID-19 vaccine certificate on social media: This is the reason

When will Computex 2021 take place?

Computex organisers had hoped to host its 2021 event in person. However, due to the massive second wave, they had to opt to hold the event in an all-virtual format. The event will be stretched across the entire month kicking off on May 31 and going on till June 30. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched in India with starting price of more than 1 lakh

At the event, many tech companies including Intel, AMD, Nvidia and more will be making multiple announcements regarding their new products. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know will take place during COMPUTEX 2021.

The event will be streamed live on the event’s official website.

Intel at Computex 2021

Intel recently launched its 11th Gen H series CPUs, which it teased back at CES 2021. However, there seems to be a number of other products also in the pipeline, which the company wants to reveal at Computex 2021. It is rumoured that Intel could showcase its new HEDT/Core X-Series or its own lineup of discrete graphics. A highly unlikely development would be if we get to see the company reveal its 12th generation of Alder Lake CPUs.

AMD at Computex 2021

AMD with its Ryzen CPUs has become a star that shines the most bright. 2021 does not seem to be a thorn in AMD’s path with the company expected to release its latest processors based on the advanced Zen-4 architecture. We also expect the company to launch new APUs along with the affordable RX 6000 series graphic cards with RDNA 2 or even new Ryzen high-end Threadripper chips.

Nvidia at Computex 2021

Just like every year, this year we hope to get to see the Ti versions of the current-gen GeForce RTX 30-Series “Ampere” cards. As of now, we already have seen the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, which was released at the very end of 2020. At the event, we expect the company to launch its GeForce RTX 3080 Ti card. The company has also started teasing the new card via its own Twitter account.

We might also get to see the RTX 3070 Ti and or other versions of existing RTX cards with different memory speeds or amounts. Nvidia is also expected to speak on AI, automotive and machine learning.

ARM at Computex 2021

ARM CEO Simon Segars along with other ARM employees will take the stage on June 2 talking about “Accelerating Ubiquitous Intelligence.” Apart from this, the company has not announced any of its plans for the convention. However, we do expect to see Qualcomm announce new ARM-based chips at the expo.

Apart from all of these major announcements, we expect to see laptop manufacturers release new versions of laptops, PCI Express 4.0 SSDs and Thunderbolt 4 technologies being discussed.