Computex rescheduled to September amid coronavirus crisis
Computex rescheduled to September amid coronavirus crisis

The organizers of Computex, TAITRA has announced that the computer expo is being moved to September from June.

  Published: March 24, 2020 9:01 PM IST
Computex Taipei logo

The annual computer expo Computex Taipei, or Taipei International Information Technology Show has been postponed. The organizers TAITRA have announced that the computer expo is being moved to September from June. The new dates are September 28-30, 2020 and will be held at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

The organizers write, “Unfortunately, the world is affected by severe infectious pneumonia (COVID-19). As of today, more than 300,000 people have been diagnosed across 167 countries worldwide. This impacts the economy, trade, transportation, convention, and tourism. COMPUTEX organizers, TAITRA President & CEO, Mr. Walter Yeh, and TCA Secretary General, Mr Enoch Du jointly announce, for the health and safety of exhibitors and visitors, the effectiveness of the exhibition, and maintaining the COMPUTEX brand image, COMPUTEX scheduled for June 2-6 will be rescheduled to September.”

The organizers add that, “For exhibitors who continue to support COMPUTEX, TAITRA will organize a COMPUTEX online exhibition on the Taiwantrade from June 2-6 and invite global buyers to participate in online procurement meetings. TAITRA will also invite exhibitors to conduct new product launches, as well as invite global ICT companies to share 5G, AIoT, and other smart technology applications through Webinar.”

Computex is the latest event in the tech world to be delayed which has been preceded by the likes of MWC 2020, Facebook F8 conference, Google I/O 2020, Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, Microsoft Build among others. Besides these the gaming events like E3 and GDC have also been either cancelled or postponed.

Coronavirus in India

The Coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19 has so far rattled over 110 countries across the world. The WHO declared pandemic has resulted in over 2,50,600 cases so far and over 10,250 deaths globally. In India, the virus has so far claimed 5 lives and has a total of 195 confirmed cases. 52 of the total cases in India are from Maharashtra, which remains the worst-hit state. The state recently locked down cities including Mumbai and Pune to avoid further spread of the virus.

  Published Date: March 24, 2020 9:01 PM IST

