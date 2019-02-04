comscore
  • Coolpad Cool 3 India launch on February 5; to feature dewdrop notch
Coolpad Cool 3 India launch on February 5; to feature dewdrop notch

Late last year, Coolpad launched three smartphones.

  • Published: February 4, 2019 6:59 PM IST
Coolpad is all set to launch its Cool 3 smartphone on the Indian shores on February 5. The company has teased the launch of the upcoming smartphone via its official Twitter handle. The handset will feature a dewdrop style notched display, identical to the Redmi Note 7. Coolpad is boasting the design of the smartphone and has added a “DesignUncompromised” hashtag on the social network.

As of now, there’s little information about the device specifications. However, rumors suggest that the device could offer an almost bezel design and pack a 6.3-inch display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The panel might operate at full HD+ resolution. It will ship with the latest Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The teaser suggests that the smartphone could offer a glossy back panel. It will ship with either Android Oreo or on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system with a custom skin on top.

It is likely to house a MediaTek or a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with 8 CPU cores. The handset could come with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. It is expected to be powered by either a 3,000mAh battery or a 4,000mAh battery. It is expected to offer a dual rear camera setup. The device will offer a micro USB port, dual SIM card slots with 4G LTE and VoLTE support on both the slots. It is likely to sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purpose. There will also be the Face Unlock feature.

Besides, towards the end of 2018, the company launched three new smartphones, including Coolpad Mega 5, Mega 5M and Mega 5C. Among all the three smartphones, the Coolpad Mega 5M is the most affordable one. It is priced at Rs 3,999. The Coolpad Mega 5C cost Rs 4,499 and the Coolpad Mega 5 comes with a price label of Rs 6,999.

