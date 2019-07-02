Coolpad Cool 3 plus first sale at 12PM on Amazon India

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus goes on sale for the first time today in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India. The Cool 3 Plus is the successor to Cool 3, which was launched early this year. It is an entry-level smartphone that tries to offer design elements seen on premium devices. The smartphone competes with upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Realme C2 in the entry-level price segment.

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus price in India, availability

The Coolpad Cool 3 Plus is available at a starting price of Rs 5,999. This is the same price as the Cool 3 launched in February. The 2GB RAM variant with 16GB storage will be available for Rs 5,999. The 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage will be available for Rs 6,499. The pricing makes the Cool 3 Plus an attractive option in the entry-level price segment. There is no mention of any offer on the smartphone, but customers might get bank offer at the time of buying.

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus features, specifications

As mentioned, Coolpad Cool 3 Plus is an entry level device and has a competitive hardware. Coolpad has priced the device in the same segment as Xiaomi’s Redmi 6A. To recall, the Redmi 6A has been one of the best selling smartphones in the past quarters. It comes in Cherry Black and Ocean Blue colors, and there is even a gradient finish. A number of consumers will go for this design, which is in stark contrast to generic design seen in this price segment.

Powering the smartphone is a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, which is a quad core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. It comes in two storage variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. At the front, there is a 5.7-inch display with a dewdrop notch and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a single 13-megapixel rear camera setup with LED flash. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face recognition. The Cool 3 Plus packs a 3,000mAh battery, and runs Android Pie.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 6A Realme C2 Price 5999 5999 Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10) Android 9 Pie Display 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560 Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage Rear Camera 13MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 5MP 5MP Battery 3,000mAh 4,000mAh