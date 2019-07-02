comscore Coolpad Cool 3 Plus first sale at 12PM on Amazon India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Coolpad Cool 3 Plus first sale at 12PM on Amazon India: Price, Specifications
News

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus first sale at 12PM on Amazon India: Price, Specifications

News

Coolpad Cool 3 plus is an entry-level smartphone available at a starting price of Rs 5,999. Here is a look at key features and competition in this price segment.

  • Published: July 2, 2019 10:04 AM IST
Coolpad Cool 3 plus main

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus goes on sale for the first time today in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India. The Cool 3 Plus is the successor to Cool 3, which was launched early this year. It is an entry-level smartphone that tries to offer design elements seen on premium devices. The smartphone competes with upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Realme C2 in the entry-level price segment.

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus price in India, availability

The Coolpad Cool 3 Plus is available at a starting price of Rs 5,999. This is the same price as the Cool 3 launched in February. The 2GB RAM variant with 16GB storage will be available for Rs 5,999. The 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage will be available for Rs 6,499. The pricing makes the Cool 3 Plus an attractive option in the entry-level price segment. There is no mention of any offer on the smartphone, but customers might get bank offer at the time of buying.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in June 2019; Galaxy M10, Realme 3, Redmi Note 7 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in June 2019; Galaxy M10, Realme 3, Redmi Note 7 and more

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus features, specifications

As mentioned, Coolpad Cool 3 Plus is an entry level device and has a competitive hardware. Coolpad has priced the device in the same segment as Xiaomi’s Redmi 6A. To recall, the Redmi 6A has been one of the best selling smartphones in the past quarters. It comes in Cherry Black and Ocean Blue colors, and there is even a gradient finish. A number of consumers will go for this design, which is in stark contrast to generic design seen in this price segment.

Powering the smartphone is a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, which is a quad core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. It comes in two storage variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. At the front, there is a 5.7-inch display with a dewdrop notch and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a single 13-megapixel rear camera setup with LED flash. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face recognition. The Cool 3 Plus packs a 3,000mAh battery, and runs Android Pie.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 6A Realme C2
Price 5999 5999
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10) Android 9 Pie
Display 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
Rear Camera 13MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 5MP 5MP
Battery 3,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 2, 2019 10:04 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG update adds Apex Legends-style ping system
thumb-img
News
Coolpad Cool 3 plus first sale at 12PM on Amazon India
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e launch today: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
LG Stylo 5 launched: Check price, specs and more

Editor's Pick

Kodak Fire TV stick combo: How to avail this offer, details
Deals
Kodak Fire TV stick combo: How to avail this offer, details
Honor 8C price cut on Amazon India

Deals

Honor 8C price cut on Amazon India

PUBG update adds Apex Legends-style ping system

Gaming

PUBG update adds Apex Legends-style ping system

Coolpad Cool 3 plus first sale at 12PM on Amazon India

News

Coolpad Cool 3 plus first sale at 12PM on Amazon India

Galaxy Note 10 launch on August 7 confirmed

News

Galaxy Note 10 launch on August 7 confirmed

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Coolpad Cool 3 plus first sale at 12PM on Amazon India

Galaxy Note 10 launch on August 7 confirmed

'TikTok illegally collecting data and sending it to China'

Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e launch today: All you need to know

LG Stylo 5 launched: Check price, specs and more

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Kodak Fire TV stick combo: How to avail this offer, details

Deals

Kodak Fire TV stick combo: How to avail this offer, details
Honor 8C price cut on Amazon India

Deals

Honor 8C price cut on Amazon India
Coolpad Cool 3 plus first sale at 12PM on Amazon India

News

Coolpad Cool 3 plus first sale at 12PM on Amazon India
Samsung Galaxy M10 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M10 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000
Metz Android TV range launched on Amazon India

News

Metz Android TV range launched on Amazon India

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp का राइवल Patanjali Kimbho app अभी नहीं हुआ है बंद, सुधार के बाद कर सकता है वापसी

Lenovo Z6 Launch: 4 जुलाई को लॉन्च होगा Lenovo Z6 स्मार्टफोन , जानें क्या होगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung Galaxy Fold : भारत में नहीं बनाया जाएगा Galaxy Fold स्मार्टफोन

Huawei Mediapad T5 टैबलेट भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Mi CC Series Launch : शाओमी आज चीन में लॉन्च करेगा नई सीरीज Mi CC के स्मार्टफोन, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट और जानें खूबियां

News

Coolpad Cool 3 plus first sale at 12PM on Amazon India
News
Coolpad Cool 3 plus first sale at 12PM on Amazon India
Galaxy Note 10 launch on August 7 confirmed

News

Galaxy Note 10 launch on August 7 confirmed
'TikTok illegally collecting data and sending it to China'

News

'TikTok illegally collecting data and sending it to China'
Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e launch today: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e launch today: All you need to know
LG Stylo 5 launched: Check price, specs and more

News

LG Stylo 5 launched: Check price, specs and more