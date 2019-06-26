Coolpad has launched Cool 3 plus smartphone in India. The smartphone will compete with Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Realme C2 when it becomes available. The smartphone is the successor to Cool 3 but retains the same price. The highlights of the device is its dewdrop notch, MediaTek processor and dual security.

Coolpad Cool 3 plus: Price in India and Availability

Back in February, Coolpad had launched the Cool 3 at Rs 5,999 in India. Now, the company has launched the Cool 3 plus at a starting price of Rs 5,999 as well. It is not immediately clear whether the Cool 3 has been discontinued in the country or whether it will get discounts. The 2GB RAM variant with 16GB storage will be available for Rs 5,999. The 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage will be available for Rs 6,499. The smartphone will be available for pre-booking via Amazon India from July 2, 2019.

“While designing the smartphone, we have kept in mind the needs of young millennial who look for products that exceed their expectations,” said Fisher Yuan, CEO of Coolpad India. “We are confident that the smartphone will appeal to the Indian masses and help Coolpad achieve its overarching goal to become the most loved smartphone brand and hit the 3 million smartphones mark by the end of FY 2019.”

Coolpad Cool 3 plus: Specifications

Coolpad Cool 3 plus is an entry level device and it comes with hardware to match. One of the best parts of the device is the design. It comes in Cherry Black and Ocean Blue colors with the latter offering a gradient finish. The design alone will appeal to a lot of young consumers who want to move beyond gold and black color phones. Powering the smartphone is a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, which is a quad core processor clocked at 2.0GHz.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

It comes in two storage variants – 2GB RAM variant with 16GB storage and a 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage. The Cool 3 plus features a 5.7-inch display with a dewdrop notch, which is becoming popular among smartphone makers. It has an 8-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel dual rear camera setup. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and likely packs a 3,000mAh battery.