Coolpad Cool 3 with 'Dewdrop' notch display, dual-rear camera, Android 9.0 Pie launched at Rs 5,999

The big highlight of Cool 3 is its dewdrop notch display and dual-rear camera setup at an entry-level price.

  • Published: February 5, 2019 4:34 PM IST
Coolpad has launched yet another smartphone in India called the Coolpad Cool 3. After a successful stint, the Chinese company went missing in the Indian market for quite some time. On the launch of Cool 3, now company is promising its brand revival. In a press statement on Tuesday, Coolpad noted that the company is looking forward to become a prominent budget smartphone brand in the Indian market again.

The Coolpad Cool 3 has been priced at Rs 5,999. It will come in one variant of 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The handset will be sold via both offline and online retail channels. It will be available in four gradient colors Midnight Blue, Ruby Black, Ocean Indigo & Teal Green.

The big highlight of Cool 3 is its dewdrop notch display and dual-rear camera setup at an entry-level price. It is also the first smartphone in this price segment with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. The smartphone comes with dual color glossy back cover having new pattern of colors on the edges.

“Coolpad is set to disrupt the budget smartphone segment in India with a stylish design, stunning specs along with superb quality. We are looking forward to offering our consumers a delightful experience and we will launch a range of affordable smartphones this year to build our presence in India,” said Fisher Yuan, President, Coolpad Group.

Coolpad Cool 3: specifications and features

The Coolpad Cool 3 comes with a 5.71 inch full vision, HD+ display which features a waterdrop or dewdrop notch. The handset comes powered by the latest chipset from Unisoc (previously known as Spreadtrum) with AI and AR/VR compatibility. It comes with 2 GB RAM+16 GB storage, with option to microSD card expandability.

In terms of camera, the Cool 3 features dual-rear camera setup of 8-megapixel and 0.3-megapixel. For the front, the smartphone packs a 5-megapixel selfie camera with various beauty enhancement modes. The phone comes with a 3000mAh battery to take care of the power. The device is also equipped with dual security of Face Unlock and a fingerprint sensor.

  Published Date: February 5, 2019 4:34 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 स्मार्टफोन 7 फरवरी को बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

सैमसंग Galaxy A10, A20 और A30 भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, 8490 रुपये से शुरू होगी कीमत

कूलपैड ने भारत में सस्ती कीमत में लॉन्च किया नॉच वाला स्मार्टफोन

वोडाफोन के 119 रुपये वाले प्लान में मिल रहा है डेली 1GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 vs आसुस Zenfone Max Pro M2

